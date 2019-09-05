ZTE sub-brand Nubia has launched its newest gaming smartphone Nubia Red Magic 3S. The new smartphone launched at an event in China today. Nubia Red Magic 3S has been released in Black, Flame Red and a new Silver color. The gaming smartphone is priced at 2,999 Yuan (Rs 30,190 approx) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version. While the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version costs 3,799 Yuan (Rs 38,250 approx). The smartphone is set to go on sale in China from September 9. As for the global markets, Nubia confirmed that it will start rolling out from October.

The new Nubia gaming smartphone comes with 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR support, which is the same as its predecessor. But in terms of improvements it has Snapdragon 855 Plus with up to 12GB RAM and features UFS 3.0 storage. It features the good old active cooling system that uses liquid cooling technology, along with the internal turbo fan. The fan now has a upgraded air inlet which results in more efficient active cooling.

The new Nubia Red Magic 3S brings back the shoulder triggers that we have seen in the previous Nubia phones. This negates the need to get external gamepad and hardware triggers. These shoulder triggers can be customized with each game to do different functions. The smartphone comes with RGB lighting and over 16.8 million colors, and different lighting effects. These can be customized from the Red Magic’s light effects editor.

In terms of the camera capabilities, the Nubia Red Magic 3S features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor on the rear, that produces a 12-megapixel output. On the front is has a 16-megapixel sensor. It also features the front-facing stereo speakers, that is enhanced by DTS:X, and 3D sound technologies. While in terms of battery backup, it comes with a 5,000mAh battery featuring 27W quick charging.

