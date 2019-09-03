comscore Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

The score of Red Magic 3S happens to be the highest score ahead of the Nubia's very own Red Magic 3.

  Published: September 3, 2019 5:49 PM IST
We recently reported that upcoming Nubia Red Magic 3S is set to be released on September 5 at a launch event in China. a new poster leak on Weibo has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display. It will also come with 4D Vibration feedback for enhanced gaming experience. And now according to a report by Gizmochina the smartphone has been spotted on AnTuTu with the highest score on the platform yet.

The listing shows that the Red Magic 3S with the model number of NX629J has scored 510,496 on the benchmarking platform. This happens to be the highest score ahead of the Nubia’s very own Red Magic 3 which has a score of 382,331. The Red Magic 3S apparently features a Snapdragon 855+ processor which achieved a CPU score of 147,674 and GPU score of 193,366. In terms of memory, its 12 GB RAM and UFS 3.0 storage scored 97,414 on the memory test. And in terms of the UX score it has achieved 72,042.

The company unveiled the Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone in April and is now set to launch the Red Magic 3S. The device, as the name implies, will be another gaming-centric smartphone. The smartphone will be announced next week at an event in China on September 5.

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is rumored to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. This will be a big change from the Snapdragon 855 SoC seen on the Nubia Red Magic 3. Since the launch is just five days away, we will likely hear more about the device in the next few days. Gaming smartphone makers have been racing to introduce devices with newest chipsets.

With Qualcomm having announced a mid-cycle refresh for Snapdragon 855, Nubia Red Magic 3 seems outdated at this point. BlackShark has already jumped the gun by introducing BlackShark 2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. OnePlus is also said to be preparing to launch OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Nubia Red Magic 3S will launch ahead of OnePlus 7T Series and will thus have an edge in the market.

The image posted by Nubia on Weibo does not give away anything further about the device. However, one can expect it to arrive in the same price range as BlackShark 2 Pro. It starts at RMB 2,999 for the 12GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. It will be interesting to see how the gaming smartphone makers compete with flagship offerings like Galaxy Note 10 and upcoming iPhone 11.

  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 5:49 PM IST

