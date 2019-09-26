comscore Nubia Red Magic 3S global launch on October 16: Price, features & more
Nubia Red Magic 3S global launch scheduled for October 16: Everything you need to know

Nubia’s Red Magic 3S, launched earlier this month, is an upgraded version of the Red Magic 3. It boasts Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, and more.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 9:40 AM IST
Earlier this month, Nubia launched an upgraded version of its gaming smartphoneRed Magic 3. Called Red Magic 3S, this new device came with upgraded internals. The smartphone initially launched in China, and is now set for a global unveiling. Read on to find out everything on this upcoming Red Magic 3S launch.

Nubia reveals that the Red Magic 3S global launch will take place on October 16. As per the official website, the gaming smartphone will be rolling out in countries like the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan and Macao. Ahead of the launch, the company will be running contests to give participants a chance to win the smartphone.

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing, features, specifications

To quickly recap, the Red Magic 3S launched in two variants. The base model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,200). The top model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM costs CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,250). Buyers can choose from three color variants – black, silver and Flame Red.

As for features, it sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR support. The biggest change however is under the hood. There is now the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor powering the device.

To keep temperatures in check during gaming sessions, the device features liquid cooling technology along with a turbo fan. The device also gets shoulder triggers for gaming, which negates the need for an external gamepad. Adding to the experience are RGB lighting with over 16.8 million colors to choose from.

For photography, the Red Magic 3S launched with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor on the rear. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery featuring 27W quick charging.

nubia Red Magic 3

nubia Red Magic 3

35999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP
