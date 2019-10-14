comscore Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17
News

Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17

Gaming

Nubia has also announced that the Red Magic 3S will be a Flipkart exclusive in India like its predecessors. 

  • Published: October 14, 2019 11:45 AM IST
Nubia-Red-Magic-3S-flame-red-silver

We previously reported that the Nubia Red Magic 3S had the global launch globally on October 16. The company has now announced that the smartphone is going to launch in India on October 17. The India handle shared a post that reads, “The wait is almost over #Faster #Cooler #Smarter #GodModeOnPlus #RedMagic3S #ArrivingSoon #StayTuned.” The company has also announced that the Red Magic 3S will be a Flipkart exclusive in India like its predecessors.

As per the official website, the gaming smartphone will be rolling out in countries like the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan and Macao and now in India. Ahead of the launch, the company will be running contests to give participants a chance to win the smartphone.

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing, features, specifications

To quickly recap, the Red Magic 3S launched in two variants. The base model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,200). The top model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM costs CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,250). Buyers can choose from three color variants – black, silver and Flame Red.

As for features, it sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR support. The biggest change however is under the hood. There is now the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor powering the device.

Nubia Red Magic 3S officially teased ahead of its launch on October 16

Also Read

Nubia Red Magic 3S officially teased ahead of its launch on October 16

To keep temperatures in check during gaming sessions, the device features liquid cooling technology along with a turbo fan. The device also gets shoulder triggers for gaming, which negates the need for an external gamepad. Adding to the experience are RGB lighting with over 16.8 million colors to choose from.

For photography, the Red Magic 3S launched with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor on the rear. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery featuring 27W quick charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 14, 2019 11:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
News
Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17

BSNL 4G VoLTE service broader roll out coming soon

Telecom

BSNL 4G VoLTE service broader roll out coming soon

Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked

News

Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked

Oppo K1 gets Rs 8,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali sale

Deals

Oppo K1 gets Rs 8,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali sale

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition OxygenOS Update rolling out now

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets Android 10 update

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of Plateau with animated disc

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17
Nubia Red Magic 3S officially teased ahead of its launch on October 16

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S officially teased ahead of its launch on October 16
Nubia Red Magic 3S global launch scheduled for October 16

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S global launch scheduled for October 16
Nubia Red Magic 3S announced with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12GB RAM

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S announced with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12GB RAM
Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

हिंदी समाचार

Nubia Red Magic 3S भारत में 17 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन का हेंड्स ऑन वीडियो सामने आया, डिजाइन और स्पेसफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले हुए लीक

Airtel Digital TV HD और SD Set-Top Boxes की कीमतें 500 रुपये तक घटी, अब इतने में खरीदें

Flipkart Big Diwali Days: मात्र 9,990 रुपये में खरीदें इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर वाला Oppo K1 स्मार्टफोन

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 1 हजार रुपये घटी, अब इतने में खरीदें

News

Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
News
Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked

News

Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition OxygenOS Update rolling out now

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition OxygenOS Update rolling out now
Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets Android 10 update

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets Android 10 update
Google Doodle celebrates birthday of Plateau with animated disc

News

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of Plateau with animated disc