Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17

We previously reported that the Nubia Red Magic 3S had the global launch globally on October 16. The company has now announced that the smartphone is going to launch in India on October 17. The India handle shared a post that reads, “The wait is almost over #Faster #Cooler #Smarter #GodModeOnPlus #RedMagic3S #ArrivingSoon #StayTuned.” The company has also announced that the Red Magic 3S will be a Flipkart exclusive in India like its predecessors.

As per the official website, the gaming smartphone will be rolling out in countries like the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan and Macao and now in India. Ahead of the launch, the company will be running contests to give participants a chance to win the smartphone.

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing, features, specifications

To quickly recap, the Red Magic 3S launched in two variants. The base model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,200). The top model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM costs CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,250). Buyers can choose from three color variants – black, silver and Flame Red.

As for features, it sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR support. The biggest change however is under the hood. There is now the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor powering the device.

To keep temperatures in check during gaming sessions, the device features liquid cooling technology along with a turbo fan. The device also gets shoulder triggers for gaming, which negates the need for an external gamepad. Adding to the experience are RGB lighting with over 16.8 million colors to choose from.

For photography, the Red Magic 3S launched with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor on the rear. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery featuring 27W quick charging.