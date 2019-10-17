comscore Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch today at 12PM: Specifications, features and everything we know so far | BGR India
Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch today at 12PM: Specifications, features and everything we know so far

Ahead of the official launch, the exclusive online partner Flipkart accidentally listed the starting price of the Nubia Red Magic 3S yesterday. But the official launch and pricing will revealed today at 12:00 PM. Here's everything we know so far.

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia will now be launching its latest gaming flagship smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 3S, in India today at 12:00 PM. The device is already available in China, and the global rollout for regions including Asia, Europe, and North America has begun starting October 16. The company has officially revealed India availability of the Red Magic 3S through Flipkart, and it’ll be made available in two variants – 8GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB.

Ahead of the official launch, the exclusive online partner Flipkart accidentally listed the starting price of the Nubia Red Magic 3S yesterday. But the official launch and pricing will revealed today at 12:00 PM.

Nubia Red Magic 3S specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It also comes with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response rate, and support for HDR content. The device is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Nubia also claims that this device is the first in the world to sport a “dual cooling system” Moving to the camera segment, we get a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor. The front comes with a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The company has also added a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 27W fast charging technology. On the software side, the device comes with a new Game Space 2.1 app for improved performance monitoring, and game recording. Similar to the Red Magic 3, the Red Magic 3S will also feature a rear RGB strip.

Features nubia Red Magic 3
Price 35999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.65-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh
