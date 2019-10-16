Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing leaks out before launch

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 3S in India. As noted previously, the company has scheduled the launch of the device for October 17, 2019. We already know the key specifications of the upcoming device through the dedicated landing page on Flipkart. In addition to the specifications, we now know the pricing of the base model of the Nubia Red Magic 3S. This information comes weeks after the device launched in the Chinese market. The Magic 3S is the upgraded version of the Magic 3 that launched earlier in the market.

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing and specifications

First, let’s talk about the accidentally leaked pricing of the Red Magic 3S. According to a report by FoneArena, Flipkart accidentally posted a banner of the device along with the pricing information. The banner was spotted on the mobile website for Flipkart. According to the information, the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 35,999. However, we don’t know the pricing for the top of the line 256GB storage and 12GB RAM variant.

The report also noted that the device will be exclusively available on Flipkart. Now, let’s talk about the specifications of the upcoming device. As noted previously the Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It also comes with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response rate, and support for HDR content. The device is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Nubia also claims that this device is the first in the world to sport a “dual cooling system” Moving to the camera segment, we get a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor. The front comes with a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The company has also added a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 27W fast charging technology. On the software side, the device comes with a new Game Space 2.1 app for improved performance monitoring, and game recording. Similar to the Red Magic 3, the Red Magic 3S will also feature a rear RGB strip.

