comscore Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing leaks out before launch
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Nubia Red Magic 3S India pricing leaks out a day before the launch
News

Nubia Red Magic 3S India pricing leaks out a day before the launch

Gaming

As noted previously, the company has scheduled the launch of the device for October 17, 2019. We already know the key specifications of the upcoming device through the dedicated landing page on Flipkart.

  • Published: October 16, 2019 4:16 PM IST
Nubia-Red-Magic-3S-flame-red-silver

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 3S in India. As noted previously, the company has scheduled the launch of the device for October 17, 2019. We already know the key specifications of the upcoming device through the dedicated landing page on Flipkart. In addition to the specifications, we now know the pricing of the base model of the Nubia Red Magic 3S. This information comes weeks after the device launched in the Chinese market. The Magic 3S is the upgraded version of the Magic 3 that launched earlier in the market.

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing and specifications

First, let’s talk about the accidentally leaked pricing of the Red Magic 3S. According to a report by FoneArena, Flipkart accidentally posted a banner of the device along with the pricing information. The banner was spotted on the mobile website for Flipkart. According to the information, the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 35,999. However, we don’t know the pricing for the top of the line 256GB storage and 12GB RAM variant.

The report also noted that the device will be exclusively available on Flipkart. Now, let’s talk about the specifications of the upcoming device. As noted previously the Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It also comes with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response rate, and support for HDR content. The device is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17

Also Read

Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17

Nubia also claims that this device is the first in the world to sport a “dual cooling system” Moving to the camera segment, we get a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor. The front comes with a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The company has also added a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 27W fast charging technology. On the software side, the device comes with a new Game Space 2.1 app for improved performance monitoring, and game recording. Similar to the Red Magic 3, the Red Magic 3S will also feature a rear RGB strip.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 16, 2019 4:16 PM IST

You Might be Interested

nubia Red Magic 3

nubia Red Magic 3

35999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India
News
Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India
Detel 75-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV launched at India Mobile Congress 2019

Smart TVs

Detel 75-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV launched at India Mobile Congress 2019

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

News

Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Price, specifications, features compared

News

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Price, specifications, features compared

Most Popular

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India

Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Price, specifications, features compared

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India

Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing leaks out before launch

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing leaks out before launch
Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S India launch set for October 17
Nubia Red Magic 3S officially teased ahead of its launch on October 16

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S officially teased ahead of its launch on October 16
Nubia Red Magic 3S global launch scheduled for October 16

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S global launch scheduled for October 16
Nubia Red Magic 3S announced with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12GB RAM

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S announced with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12GB RAM

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C भारत में 6,499 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, यहां से खरीदें

Moto G8 Plus स्मार्टफोन 24 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुए लीक

Realme X2 Pro भारत में 20 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें इस स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo Z1x का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, यह है इस गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन वेरिएंट की कीमत

Samsung Galaxy A91 स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक, इस साल के अंत तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India
News
Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India
Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

News

Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Price, specifications, features compared

News

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Price, specifications, features compared
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India

News

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22