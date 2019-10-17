comscore Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India: Price, specs and other details
News

Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India: Check price, key specifications, sale date

Gaming

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is priced at Rs 35,999 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. You can purchase the phone via Flipkart.

  • Published: October 17, 2019 12:48 PM IST
Nubia Red Magic 3S

The Nubia Red Magic 3S has been launched in India. The new gaming flagship smartphone from the company comes with a big battery, a massive screen, flagship high-end chipset, and more. The device was first launched in China, and the global rollout for regions including Asia, Europe, and North America has begun starting October 16.

Interested buyers can purchase the phone via Flipkart. The newly launched Nubia Red Magic 3S will be available in two variants, including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB + 256GB. The base variant of the gaming phone is priced at Rs 35,999. The 12GB RAM model will cost you Rs 47,999. It will go on sale from October 21.

Nubia Red Magic 3S features, specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3S smartphone features a massive 6.65-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It offers support for 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response rate, and HDR content too. The new gaming device from the company is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The brand is offering this handset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage option.

Nubia also claims that the Nubia Red Magic 3S is the first in the world to sport a “dual cooling system.” As for the photography sessions, you get a single 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor. On the front side, the company has added a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies and shooting videos.

There is also a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It supports 27W fast charging technology. On the software side, the Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a new Game Space 2.1 app for improved performance monitoring, and game recording. Similar to the Nubia Red Magic 3, the latest gaming device from Nubia also comes with a rear RGB strip.

Features nubia Red Magic 3
Price 35999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.65-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  Published Date: October 17, 2019 12:48 PM IST

