Nubia Red Magic 3S officially teased ahead of its launch on October 16

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is now being teased to launch soon in India on the social media channels of Nubia.

  Updated: October 11, 2019 5:10 PM IST
We previously reported that the Nubia Red Magic 3S could launch in India on October 16 which is also the global launch. The smartphone is now being teased to launch soon in India on the social media channels of Nubia. The India handle shared a post that reads, “The wait is almost over #Faster #Cooler #Smarter #GodModeOnPlus #RedMagic3S #ArrivingSoon #StayTuned.” But it does not share an official date yet.

Nubia previously revealed that the Red Magic 3S global launch will take place on October 16. As per the official website, the gaming smartphone will be rolling out in countries like the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan and Macao. Ahead of the launch, the company will be running contests to give participants a chance to win the smartphone.

Nubia Red Magic 3S pricing, features, specifications

To quickly recap, the Red Magic 3S launched in two variants. The base model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,200). The top model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM costs CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,250). Buyers can choose from three color variants – black, silver and Flame Red.

As for features, it sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR support. The biggest change however is under the hood. There is now the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor powering the device.

To keep temperatures in check during gaming sessions, the device features liquid cooling technology along with a turbo fan. The device also gets shoulder triggers for gaming, which negates the need for an external gamepad. Adding to the experience are RGB lighting with over 16.8 million colors to choose from.

For photography, the Red Magic 3S launched with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor on the rear. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery featuring 27W quick charging.

  Published Date: October 11, 2019 5:07 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 11, 2019 5:10 PM IST

