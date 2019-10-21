comscore Nubia Red Magic 3S goes on sale in India: Price, specifications, features
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Nubia Red Magic 3S goes on sale in India: Price, specifications, features
News

Nubia Red Magic 3S goes on sale in India: Price, specifications, features

Gaming

The company has officially partnered with Flipkart in India to sell the Red Magic 3S online. It'll be made available in two variants - 8GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB configurations by Nubia. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Updated: October 21, 2019 8:01 AM IST
Nubia Red Magic 3s 4

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia launched its latest gaming flagship smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 3S, in India last week at a starting price of Rs 35,999. The company has officially partnered with Flipkart in India to sell the Red Magic 3S online. It’ll be made available in two variants – 8GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB configurations by Nubia. Here’s everything you need to know.

Nubia Red Magic 3S: Price in India, availability

The base variant of the newly launched Nubia Red Magic 3S will offer 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 35,999. The 12GB RAM model with 256GB storage will cost you Rs 47,999. It will be available on open sale through Flipkart.

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions: A worthy challenger

Also Read

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions: A worthy challenger

Specifications and features

The Red Magic 3S comes with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It also comes with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response rate, and support for HDR content. The device is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The company also claims that the Red Magic 3S is the first in the world to sport a “dual cooling system.” As for the cameras, you get a single 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor. On the front side, the company has added a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies and shooting videos.

There is also a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It supports 27W fast charging technology. On the software side, the Red Magic 3S comes with a new Game Space 2.1 app for improved performance monitoring, and game recording. Similar to the Red Magic 3, the latest gaming device from Nubia also comes with a rear RGB strip.

Features Red Magic 3S
Price 35999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.65-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Single – 48MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 21, 2019 8:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 21, 2019 8:01 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Nubia Red Magic

Nubia Red Magic
Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 835 SoC
24MP
nubia Red Magic 3

nubia Red Magic 3

35999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nubia Red Magic 3S goes on sale in India: Price, specifications, features
Gaming
Nubia Red Magic 3S goes on sale in India: Price, specifications, features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro first sale in India today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro first sale in India today

Vivo U3 with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Vivo U3 with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Reliance JioPhone available for Rs 699: Check bundled offers

News

Reliance JioPhone available for Rs 699: Check bundled offers

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro first sale in India today

Vivo U3 with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

Reliance JioPhone available for Rs 699: Check bundled offers

OnePlus 6, 6T getting Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta update

Reliance Jio eliminates two Sachet Packs for prepaid customers: All you need to know

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 3S goes on sale in India: Price, specifications, features

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S goes on sale in India: Price, specifications, features
Thomson TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart Diwali sale, prices start from Rs 5,999

Deals

Thomson TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart Diwali sale, prices start from Rs 5,999
Google Pixel 2 series smartphones will also support Google Stadia

News

Google Pixel 2 series smartphones will also support Google Stadia
ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know

Deals

ShopClues 'Diwali Flea Mela' sale is now live: All you need to know
Flipkart Video Originals launched in India to take on Amazon Prime

News

Flipkart Video Originals launched in India to take on Amazon Prime

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale शुरू: दिवाली से पहले घर की शॉपिंग करने का बेहतरीन मौका

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए आएंगे

Nubia Red Magic 3S आज इन ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

TCL ने लॉन्च किया नया 85-इंच P8M 4K LED TV, कीमत जान कर रह जाएंगे दंग

Tata Sky ने अपने SD और HD सेट-टॉप-बॉक्स की कीमत घटाई, जानें नई कीमत

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro first sale in India today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro first sale in India today
Vivo U3 with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Vivo U3 with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched
Reliance JioPhone available for Rs 699: Check bundled offers

News

Reliance JioPhone available for Rs 699: Check bundled offers
OnePlus 6, 6T getting Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta update

News

OnePlus 6, 6T getting Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta update
Reliance Jio eliminates two Sachet Packs for prepaid customers: All you need to know

News

Reliance Jio eliminates two Sachet Packs for prepaid customers: All you need to know