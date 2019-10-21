Nubia Red Magic 3S goes on sale in India: Price, specifications, features

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia launched its latest gaming flagship smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 3S, in India last week at a starting price of Rs 35,999. The company has officially partnered with Flipkart in India to sell the Red Magic 3S online. It’ll be made available in two variants – 8GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB configurations by Nubia. Here’s everything you need to know.

Nubia Red Magic 3S: Price in India, availability

The base variant of the newly launched Nubia Red Magic 3S will offer 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 35,999. The 12GB RAM model with 256GB storage will cost you Rs 47,999. It will be available on open sale through Flipkart.

Specifications and features

The Red Magic 3S comes with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It also comes with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response rate, and support for HDR content. The device is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The company also claims that the Red Magic 3S is the first in the world to sport a “dual cooling system.” As for the cameras, you get a single 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor. On the front side, the company has added a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies and shooting videos.

There is also a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It supports 27W fast charging technology. On the software side, the Red Magic 3S comes with a new Game Space 2.1 app for improved performance monitoring, and game recording. Similar to the Red Magic 3, the latest gaming device from Nubia also comes with a rear RGB strip.

Features Red Magic 3S Price 35999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED-6.65-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Single – 48MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh

