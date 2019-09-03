comscore Nubia Red Magic 3S to feature 90Hz screen and 4D Vibration feedback
Nubia Red Magic 3S to feature 90Hz screen and 4D Vibration feedback

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is set to be released on September 5 at a launch event in China.

  Published: September 3, 2019 2:16 PM IST
There is news about the upcoming Chinese gaming smartphone Nubia Red Magic 3S. The smartphone is set to be released on September 5 at a launch event in China. And now a new poster leak on Weibo has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display. It will also come with 4D Vibration feedback for enhanced gaming experience.

The company unveiled the Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone in April and is now set to launch the Red Magic 3S. The device, as the name implies, will be another gaming-centric smartphone. The smartphone will be announced next week at an event in China on September 5.

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is rumored to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. This will be a big change from the Snapdragon 855 SoC seen on the Nubia Red Magic 3. Since the launch is just five days away, we will likely hear more about the device in the next few days. Gaming smartphone makers have been racing to introduce devices with newest chipsets.

Fortnite v10.20 content update out today with Zapper Traps and more

Fortnite v10.20 content update out today with Zapper Traps and more

With Qualcomm having announced a mid-cycle refresh for Snapdragon 855, Nubia Red Magic 3 seems outdated at this point. Xiaomi-backed BlackShark has already jumped the gun by introducing BlackShark 2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+mobile platform. OnePlus is also said to be preparing to launch OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Nubia Red Magic 3S will launch ahead of OnePlus 7T Series and will thus have an edge in the market.

The image posted by Nubia on Weibo does not give away anything further about the device. However, one can expect it to arrive in the same price range as BlackShark 2 Pro. It starts at RMB 2,999 for the 12GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. It will be interesting to see how the gaming smartphone makers compete with flagship offerings like Galaxy Note 10 and upcoming iPhone 11.

nubia Red Magic 3

nubia Red Magic 3

35999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP
  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 2:16 PM IST

