China’s Nubia first unveiled its latest gaming smartphone, Red Magic 3, back in April this year. This was followed by a launch in India in June. Now it seems the Chinese company is gearing up to launch a new variant of the Red Magic 3. As per a new report, this upcoming variant is likely to be called Red Magic 3s.

Nubia Red Magic 3s leak

As the name suggests, the Red Magic 3s is basically a tweaked version of the original Red Magic 3. This upcoming variant will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, Gizmochina reports. The Snapdragon 855+ chipset is essentially an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855 (2.96GHz vs 2.84GHz). The GPU too is up to 15 percent faster, which results in overall better performance, especially during gaming. This falls in line with Nubia’s plans to launch a gaming smartphone with the latest Qualcomm chipset.

The leak further reveals that the Red Magic 3s will be unveiled sometime in September. This is likely to be a launch in China. Like the Red Magic 3, this new variant too could eventually come to our shores as well. Besides the chipset under the hood, the rest of the features and specifications are likely to remain the same.

Price in India, features, specifications

The Red Magic 3 launched in India with a price tag of Rs 35,999. There is also a top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which costs Rs 46,999. Both variants are available via Flipkart. For the gaming smartphone’s features and specifications, check the table below.

Features Xiaomi Black Shark 2 nubia Red Magic 3 Price 39999 35999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080 pixels 6.65-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP 48MP Front Camera 10MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 5,000mAh

Story Timeline