comscore Nubia Red Magic 3s September 2019 launch: Expected prices, features
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Nubia Red Magic 3s to launch in September 2019 with latest Qualcomm chipset
News

Nubia Red Magic 3s to launch in September 2019 with latest Qualcomm chipset

Gaming

Nubia launched the Red Magic 3 in India back in June. Now, it seems to be planning on unveiling a new variant of the gaming smartphone. Dubbed Red Magic 3s, this smartphone could come with an overclocked Snapdragon SoC.

  • Published: August 19, 2019 3:46 PM IST
nubia-red-magic-3-review-bgr-7

China’s Nubia first unveiled its latest gaming smartphone, Red Magic 3, back in April this year. This was followed by a launch in India in June. Now it seems the Chinese company is gearing up to launch a new variant of the Red Magic 3. As per a new report, this upcoming variant is likely to be called Red Magic 3s.

Nubia Red Magic 3s leak

As the name suggests, the Red Magic 3s is basically a tweaked version of the original Red Magic 3. This upcoming variant will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, Gizmochina reports. The Snapdragon 855+ chipset is essentially an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855 (2.96GHz vs 2.84GHz). The GPU too is up to 15 percent faster, which results in overall better performance, especially during gaming. This falls in line with Nubia’s plans to launch a gaming smartphone with the latest Qualcomm chipset.

The leak further reveals that the Red Magic 3s will be unveiled sometime in September. This is likely to be a launch in China. Like the Red Magic 3, this new variant too could eventually come to our shores as well. Besides the chipset under the hood, the rest of the features and specifications are likely to remain the same.

Price in India, features, specifications

The Red Magic 3 launched in India with a price tag of Rs 35,999. There is also a top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which costs Rs 46,999. Both variants are available via Flipkart. For the gaming smartphone’s features and specifications, check the table below.

Features Xiaomi Black Shark 2 nubia Red Magic 3
Price 39999 35999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080 pixels 6.65-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP 48MP
Front Camera 10MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

nubia Red Magic 3

nubia Red Magic 3

35999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP
  • Published Date: August 19, 2019 3:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

How to send your name to Mars onboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover
News
How to send your name to Mars onboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover
Nokia 2720 4G version expected to launch at IFA 2019: Report

News

Nokia 2720 4G version expected to launch at IFA 2019: Report

Nubia Red Magic 3s to launch in September 2019 with latest Qualcomm chipset

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3s to launch in September 2019 with latest Qualcomm chipset

Tata Sky users can now check account balance and more on WhatsApp

News

Tata Sky users can now check account balance and more on WhatsApp

Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively

News

Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

How to send your name to Mars onboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover

Nokia 2720 4G version expected to launch at IFA 2019: Report

Tata Sky users can now check account balance and more on WhatsApp

Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 3s to launch in September 2019 with latest Qualcomm chipset

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3s to launch in September 2019 with latest Qualcomm chipset
Meizu 16s Pro key specifications leaked online

News

Meizu 16s Pro key specifications leaked online
Meizu 16s Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Antutu

News

Meizu 16s Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Antutu
Motorola One Zoom leaked ahead of official launch

News

Motorola One Zoom leaked ahead of official launch
Meizu 16s Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC leaked

News

Meizu 16s Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Kindle Oasis भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Nubia Red Magic 3s सितंबर 2019 में होगा लॉन्च

Tata Sky यूजर्स को अब WhatsApp पर मिलेगी अकाउंट बैलेंस की जानकारी

Asianet ग्राहकों को 499 रुपये मंथली में मिल रही है 200Mbps ब्रॉडबैंड स्पीड

Whatsapp में आया नया फीचर

News

How to send your name to Mars onboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover
News
How to send your name to Mars onboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover
Nokia 2720 4G version expected to launch at IFA 2019: Report

News

Nokia 2720 4G version expected to launch at IFA 2019: Report
Tata Sky users can now check account balance and more on WhatsApp

News

Tata Sky users can now check account balance and more on WhatsApp
Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively

News

Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively
Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

News

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions