comscore Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling
News

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Gaming

At 144Hz the Nubia Red Magic 5G comes with the highest refresh rate display on any mobile yet.

  • Published: March 13, 2020 12:07 PM IST
Nubia Red Magic 5G

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has launched its newest gaming smartphone the Nubia Red Magic 5G in China. At 144Hz the smartphone comes with the highest refresh rate display on any mobile yet. It also sports the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm – the Snapdragon 865, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, dual-mode 5G connectivity and a 64MP main camera. It also features an advanced air-cooling system that combines a fan with a heat-sink chamber. According to Nubia this can reduce the CPU temperature by up to 18 degrees.

Related Stories


The cooling also apparently kicks in when the smartphone is charging over 55W speeds to prevent any overheating issues and ensure even faster recharging. The Red Magic 5G will be available in Black, Mars Red, and Cyber Neon colors as well as limited Transparent Edition. The pre-orders in China is already live and the smartphone will be available from March 19. Nubia also plans for a global release later in April.

The base 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 3,799 Yuan($540), there’s also a 12GB RAM with 128GB storage variant for 4,099 Yuan($585), a 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model for 4,399 Yuan($625) and a top of the line 16GB RAM with 256GB storage variant for 4,999 Yuan($712). The Transparent Edition with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage is priced at 4,599 Yuan($655) while the 16GB RAM with 256GB storage model will cost 5,199 Yuan($740).

Nubia Red Magic 5G to launch on March 12, camera samples out

Also Read

Nubia Red Magic 5G to launch on March 12, camera samples out

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Features, specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 5G features 6.65-inch FHD+ (2340x1080pixels) AMOLED panel with thin bezels on top and bottom. On the front it has a 8-megapixel selfie camera along with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Like we mentioned earlier the display has 144Hz refresh rate accompanied by 240Hz touch-sensing which ensures lightning fast reaction. On the inside it has a Snapdragon 865 chipset along with an X55 modem. There are different variants available with RAM ranging from 8GB to 16GB. It uses UFS 3.0 type fast storage with options that start from 128GB to 256GB.

The smartphone has an aluminum back panel with a triple-camera setup. These include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Being a gaming smartphone the rear-panel also features an RGB light strip. It also comes with shoulder triggers that now have an impressive 300Hz sampling rate. It has a battery with 4,500mAh capacity that can quick charge at 55W. In terms of software it comes with Red Magic OS which sits on top of Android 10. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a headphone jack and a 3 microphone setup.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 13, 2020 12:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Twitter is down for a lot of India, Japan and Indonesia users
News
Twitter is down for a lot of India, Japan and Indonesia users
Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air coolingNubia Red magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air coolingNubia Red magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Google Play Store Dark Mode rolling out for Android users

News

Google Play Store Dark Mode rolling out for Android users

Realme 6i launch set for March 17: Check full details

News

Realme 6i launch set for March 17: Check full details

Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart

News

Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Twitter is down for a lot of India, Japan and Indonesia users

Google Play Store Dark Mode rolling out for Android users

Realme 6i launch set for March 17: Check full details

Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart

Realme 6 Pro sale in India today at 12PM: Price, launch offers, specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air coolingNubia Red magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air coolingNubia Red magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling
Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

News

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today
Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India soon

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India soon
Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 12PM

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 12PM
Oppo Find X2's 120Hz display will offer around 8 hours of screen time

News

Oppo Find X2's 120Hz display will offer around 8 hours of screen time

हिंदी समाचार

इस स्मार्टफोन में जो फीचर है, वो किसी और में नहीं! जानिए इसकी कीमत

लीक हुई गूगल के सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की जानकारी, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Xiaomi ने अंतरिक्ष से Mi 10 Pro के कैमरे से क्लिक की पृथ्वी की शानदार तस्वीरें

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई कीमतें, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Infinix S5 Pro दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

News

Twitter is down for a lot of India, Japan and Indonesia users
News
Twitter is down for a lot of India, Japan and Indonesia users
Google Play Store Dark Mode rolling out for Android users

News

Google Play Store Dark Mode rolling out for Android users
Realme 6i launch set for March 17: Check full details

News

Realme 6i launch set for March 17: Check full details
Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart

News

Infinix S5 Pro set to go on sale in India today via Flipkart
Realme 6 Pro sale in India today at 12PM: Price, launch offers, specs

News

Realme 6 Pro sale in India today at 12PM: Price, launch offers, specs