Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has launched its newest gaming smartphone the Nubia Red Magic 5G in China. At 144Hz the smartphone comes with the highest refresh rate display on any mobile yet. It also sports the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm – the Snapdragon 865, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage, dual-mode 5G connectivity and a 64MP main camera. It also features an advanced air-cooling system that combines a fan with a heat-sink chamber. According to Nubia this can reduce the CPU temperature by up to 18 degrees.

The cooling also apparently kicks in when the smartphone is charging over 55W speeds to prevent any overheating issues and ensure even faster recharging. The Red Magic 5G will be available in Black, Mars Red, and Cyber Neon colors as well as limited Transparent Edition. The pre-orders in China is already live and the smartphone will be available from March 19. Nubia also plans for a global release later in April.

The base 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 3,799 Yuan($540), there’s also a 12GB RAM with 128GB storage variant for 4,099 Yuan($585), a 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model for 4,399 Yuan($625) and a top of the line 16GB RAM with 256GB storage variant for 4,999 Yuan($712). The Transparent Edition with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage is priced at 4,599 Yuan($655) while the 16GB RAM with 256GB storage model will cost 5,199 Yuan($740).

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Features, specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 5G features 6.65-inch FHD+ (2340x1080pixels) AMOLED panel with thin bezels on top and bottom. On the front it has a 8-megapixel selfie camera along with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Like we mentioned earlier the display has 144Hz refresh rate accompanied by 240Hz touch-sensing which ensures lightning fast reaction. On the inside it has a Snapdragon 865 chipset along with an X55 modem. There are different variants available with RAM ranging from 8GB to 16GB. It uses UFS 3.0 type fast storage with options that start from 128GB to 256GB.

The smartphone has an aluminum back panel with a triple-camera setup. These include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Being a gaming smartphone the rear-panel also features an RGB light strip. It also comes with shoulder triggers that now have an impressive 300Hz sampling rate. It has a battery with 4,500mAh capacity that can quick charge at 55W. In terms of software it comes with Red Magic OS which sits on top of Android 10. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a headphone jack and a 3 microphone setup.