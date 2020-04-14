Nubia Red Magic 5G pre-orders begin, global roll out from April 21

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has started taking global pre-orders of the latest Red Magic 5G flagship phone. The Nubia Red Magic 5G was first launched last month in China and it went on sale from March 19 in their home country. Now, the company has started taking pre-orders for the phone via redmagic.gg website. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

The base 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at $579 (approximately Rs 44,000). There is also a 12GB RAM model on pre-order with 128GB storage priced at $649 (approximately Rs 49,500). Nubia has noted that the Red Magic 5G global roll out will start from April 21 (via FoneArena). Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Specifications and features

The Nubia Red Magic 5G features 6.65-inch FHD+ (2340x1080pixels) AMOLED panel with thin bezels on top and bottom. On the front it has a 8-megapixel selfie camera along with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Like we mentioned earlier the display has 144Hz refresh rate accompanied by 240Hz touch-sensing which ensures lightning fast reaction. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a transparent edition to show the fan spinning at 15,000 RPM

On the inside it has a Snapdragon 865 chipset along with an X55 modem. There are different variants available with RAM ranging from 8GB to 16GB. It uses UFS 3.0 type fast storage with options that start from 128GB to 256GB. The smartphone has an aluminum back panel with a triple-camera setup. These include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Being a gaming smartphone the rear-panel also features an RGB light strip. It also comes with shoulder triggers that now have an impressive 300Hz sampling rate. It has a battery with 4,500mAh capacity that can quick charge at 55W. In terms of software it comes with Red Magic OS which sits on top of Android 10. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a headphone jack and a 3 microphone setup.

