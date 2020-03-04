comscore Nubia Red Magic 5G to launch on March 12, camera samples out
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Nubia Red Magic 5G to launch on March 12, camera samples out
News

Nubia Red Magic 5G to launch on March 12, camera samples out

Gaming

Nubia has confirmed the launch of the smartphone to be on March 12, while Nubia CEO Ni Fei has posted some camera samples from the smartphone on Weibo.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 10:14 AM IST
Nubia Red Magic 5G

Image credit: TENAA

Chinese gaming smartphone company Nubia is set to release their next smartphone the Nubia Red Magic 5G. The company has confirmed the launch of the smartphone to be on March 12. While Nubia CEO Ni Fei has posted some camera samples from the smartphone on Weibo. The smartphone is set to feature a triple-camera sensor on the rear. The primary camera on this setup is set to be a 64-megapixel one. The camera samples can be seen here.

Related Stories


Recently the Nubia Red Magic 5G was listed on AnTuTu which revealed some specs of the smartphone. It also revealed the AnTuTu score of the device, giving us a hint about what to expect. The listing confirms that the Nubia Red Magic 5G will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU, GizmoChina reports. The company will likely launch the smartphone with different RAM and storage options. The AnTuTu listing also reveals that the new smartphone has garnered a total score of 633,724. When you compare these numbers, they are higher than what’s been achieved by any Android smartphone to date.

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Features, specifications (expected)

As per previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming Nubia device is likely to feature a 64-megapixel sensor as the primary camera. As noted by TEENA, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a 6.65-inch display. The flagship gaming phone could also launch with a 4,400mAh battery. Digging a bit deeper, the battery is also likely to support up to 55W fast charging technology.

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Also Read

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

A previous Geekbench listing also mentioned that the Red Magic 5G will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. For imaging, the smartphone could offer a dual-camera setup in vertical alignment with a black stripe running in the middle of the smartphone. The device also seems to feature a dual-color finish design. The leak also reveals that the smartphone will have cooling vents on both sides along, and air triggers on the right side. At the front, the device is expected to feature a punch-hole front camera.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 10:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike
News
Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike
Google I/O 2020 canceled over COVID-19 outbreak

News

Google I/O 2020 canceled over COVID-19 outbreak

Black Shark 3 series with 5G launched: Full specifications, price and more

News

Black Shark 3 series with 5G launched: Full specifications, price and more

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865, 5G goes on first sale today

News

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865, 5G goes on first sale today

Nokia C2 tipped off to come with 4G support

News

Nokia C2 tipped off to come with 4G support

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Google Pixel 4 March update pulled back for AT&T users

Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike

Google I/O 2020 canceled over COVID-19 outbreak

Black Shark 3 series with 5G launched: Full specifications, price and more

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865, 5G goes on first sale today

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 5G to launch on March 12, camera samples out

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G to launch on March 12, camera samples out
iQOO 3 5G sale in India tomorrow at 12PM

News

iQOO 3 5G sale in India tomorrow at 12PM
Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

News

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
Vivo NEX 3S 5G leaked online

News

Vivo NEX 3S 5G leaked online
Vivo APEX 2020 launched with 60W wireless charging

News

Vivo APEX 2020 launched with 60W wireless charging

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन कल इन ऑफर्स के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

ट्रिपल कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले स्मार्टफोन को दोपहर 12 बजे महज 6999 रुपये में खरीदें, ऐसे और कम हो जाएगी कीमत

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Black Shark 3 Pro और Black Shark 3 फोन हुए लॉन्च, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

व्हाट्सएप ने जारी किया डार्क मोड, जानिए कैसे कर सकते हैं आप सेटिंग

News

Google Pixel 4 March update pulled back for AT&T users
News
Google Pixel 4 March update pulled back for AT&T users
Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike

News

Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike
Google I/O 2020 canceled over COVID-19 outbreak

News

Google I/O 2020 canceled over COVID-19 outbreak
Black Shark 3 series with 5G launched: Full specifications, price and more

News

Black Shark 3 series with 5G launched: Full specifications, price and more
iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865, 5G goes on first sale today

News

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865, 5G goes on first sale today