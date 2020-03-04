Nubia Red Magic 5G to launch on March 12, camera samples out

Chinese gaming smartphone company Nubia is set to release their next smartphone the Nubia Red Magic 5G. The company has confirmed the launch of the smartphone to be on March 12. While Nubia CEO Ni Fei has posted some camera samples from the smartphone on Weibo. The smartphone is set to feature a triple-camera sensor on the rear. The primary camera on this setup is set to be a 64-megapixel one. The camera samples can be seen here.

Recently the Nubia Red Magic 5G was listed on AnTuTu which revealed some specs of the smartphone. It also revealed the AnTuTu score of the device, giving us a hint about what to expect. The listing confirms that the Nubia Red Magic 5G will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU, GizmoChina reports. The company will likely launch the smartphone with different RAM and storage options. The AnTuTu listing also reveals that the new smartphone has garnered a total score of 633,724. When you compare these numbers, they are higher than what’s been achieved by any Android smartphone to date.

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Features, specifications (expected)

As per previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming Nubia device is likely to feature a 64-megapixel sensor as the primary camera. As noted by TEENA, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a 6.65-inch display. The flagship gaming phone could also launch with a 4,400mAh battery. Digging a bit deeper, the battery is also likely to support up to 55W fast charging technology.

A previous Geekbench listing also mentioned that the Red Magic 5G will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. For imaging, the smartphone could offer a dual-camera setup in vertical alignment with a black stripe running in the middle of the smartphone. The device also seems to feature a dual-color finish design. The leak also reveals that the smartphone will have cooling vents on both sides along, and air triggers on the right side. At the front, the device is expected to feature a punch-hole front camera.