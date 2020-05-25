Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition goes for pre-order in China

The Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition is now up for pre-orders in China. The Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone launched more than two months ago and was available in Black, Mars Red, or Cyber Neon colors. And now the new Transparent Edition is out which was touted to showcase the working of the internal heat fan, but that isn’t the case. The device is up for pre-orders now at a price of CNY4,599. This is the price of the version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G pre-orders begin, global roll out from April 21

The back is really not transparent, but comes with a realistic looking sticker on the inner side of the rear panel. While the smartphone is already live for pre-orders on JD.com, the flash sale by Nubia goes live on May 31. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Nubia Red Magic 5G: Features, specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 5G features 6.65-inch FHD+ (2340x1080pixels) AMOLED panel with thin bezels on top and bottom. On the front it has a 8-megapixel selfie camera along with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Like we mentioned earlier the display has 144Hz refresh rate accompanied by 240Hz touch-sensing which ensures lightning fast reaction. On the inside it has a Snapdragon 865 chipset along with an X55 modem. There are different variants available with RAM ranging from 8GB to 16GB. It uses UFS 3.0 type fast storage with options that start from 128GB to 256GB. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a transparent edition to show the fan spinning at 15,000 RPM

The smartphone has an aluminum back panel with a triple-camera setup. These include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Being a gaming smartphone the rear-panel also features an RGB light strip. It also comes with shoulder triggers that now have an impressive 300Hz sampling rate. It has a battery with 4,500mAh capacity that can quick charge at 55W. In terms of software it comes with Red Magic OS which sits on top of Android 10. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a headphone jack and a 3 microphone setup.