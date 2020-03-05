comscore Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a special transparent edition | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a transparent edition to show the fan spinning at 15,000 RPM
News

Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a transparent edition to show the fan spinning at 15,000 RPM

Gaming

A transparent edition of a gaming smartphone that shows the fan spinning sounds cool. However, it needs to be seen whether Nubia can turn this Red Magic 5G into an eyecandy.

  • Updated: March 5, 2020 10:17 AM IST
Nubia Red Magic 5G

Image credit: TENAA

The Nubia Red Magic 5G will be officially unveiled on March 12. Ahead of the official launch next week, the brand has been teasing key features of the device. It has been posting teasers of the gaming phone, revealing key capabilities. The smartphone will also arrive in the form of a transparent edition. CEO Ni Fei has posted a short clip that shows this special Transparent Edition smartphone. It is being made possible by using a clear glass back.

Related Stories


This Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition sounds cool

While Nubia won’t be the first to launch a smartphone with transparent back, it has a cool factor working in its favor. The special transparent edition of Red Magic 5G will show the active cooling fan spin before it becomes a blur. The maximum speed of this fan is said to be 15,000 RPM and there is a label next to it. Everything on the back of this smartphone seems to be labeled including key components. There is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and it is tipped to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM as well.

The highlight of the Nubia Red Magic 5G will be its 144Hz display. This will be the first smartphone to sport a 144Hz display. The smartphones with 120Hz display are expected to become a new normal in the flagship category. However, Nubia wants to jump straight to 144Hz refresh rate to offer real gaming experience. It is still not clear whether all games will take advantage of this refresh rate. As the name implies, the smartphone will also support dual-mode 5G wherever the network is available.

There is also mention of fast charging where the smartphone will be able to draw 10A of current. It is likely that we are looking at support for either 50W or 55W fast wired charging. The video posted by Ni Fei shows triple rear camera setup. Fei has also shared camera samples ahead of the launch next week. We are expecting to see 64-megapixel main camera on the back of this device. The Red Magic 5G is promising to be interesting and the transparent edition might end up being the coolest smartphone yet.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 5, 2020 10:16 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 5, 2020 10:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 Lite E launched with 48MP triple rear cameras
News
Huawei P40 Lite E launched with 48MP triple rear cameras
Oppo Find X2's 120Hz display will offer around 8 hours of screen time

News

Oppo Find X2's 120Hz display will offer around 8 hours of screen time

Xiaomi patent reveals reverse wireless earbuds cases

News

Xiaomi patent reveals reverse wireless earbuds cases

Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a special transparent edition

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a special transparent edition

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

News

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

Huawei P40 Lite E launched with 48MP triple rear cameras

Oppo Find X2's 120Hz display will offer around 8 hours of screen time

Xiaomi patent reveals reverse wireless earbuds cases

Oppo makes a 5G WhatsApp call in Hyderabad

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a special transparent edition

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a special transparent edition
Nubia Red Magic 5G to launch on March 12, camera samples out

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G to launch on March 12, camera samples out
Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

News

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
Nubia Red Magic 5G images and specifications surface

News

Nubia Red Magic 5G images and specifications surface
Nubia Red Magic 5G is launching this month

News

Nubia Red Magic 5G is launching this month

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने पेश किया स्मार्ट लैंप-हीटर, आज से बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

शाओमी Redmi Note 9 Pro गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, Realme 6 Pro से बेहतर होगा परफॉर्मेंस!

Realme 5i का 128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, इस कीमत में खरीेदें

Realme 6 के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई कीमत और सेल डेट, जानें क्या हो सकते हैं फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy M31 आज दोपहर 12 बजे पहली बार अमेजन पर सेल के लिए आएगा, 6,000mAh की है बैटरी

News

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform
News
Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform
Huawei P40 Lite E launched with 48MP triple rear cameras

News

Huawei P40 Lite E launched with 48MP triple rear cameras
Oppo Find X2's 120Hz display will offer around 8 hours of screen time

News

Oppo Find X2's 120Hz display will offer around 8 hours of screen time
Xiaomi patent reveals reverse wireless earbuds cases

News

Xiaomi patent reveals reverse wireless earbuds cases
Oppo makes a 5G WhatsApp call in Hyderabad

News

Oppo makes a 5G WhatsApp call in Hyderabad