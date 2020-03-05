Nubia Red Magic 5G will have a special transparent edition

The Nubia Red Magic 5G will be officially unveiled on March 12. Ahead of the official launch next week, the brand has been teasing key features of the device. It has been posting teasers of the gaming phone, revealing key capabilities. The smartphone will also arrive in the form of a transparent edition. CEO Ni Fei has posted a short clip that shows this special Transparent Edition smartphone. It is being made possible by using a clear glass back.

This Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition sounds cool

While Nubia won’t be the first to launch a smartphone with transparent back, it has a cool factor working in its favor. The special transparent edition of Red Magic 5G will show the active cooling fan spin before it becomes a blur. The maximum speed of this fan is said to be 15,000 RPM and there is a label next to it. Everything on the back of this smartphone seems to be labeled including key components. There is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and it is tipped to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM as well.

The highlight of the Nubia Red Magic 5G will be its 144Hz display. This will be the first smartphone to sport a 144Hz display. The smartphones with 120Hz display are expected to become a new normal in the flagship category. However, Nubia wants to jump straight to 144Hz refresh rate to offer real gaming experience. It is still not clear whether all games will take advantage of this refresh rate. As the name implies, the smartphone will also support dual-mode 5G wherever the network is available.

There is also mention of fast charging where the smartphone will be able to draw 10A of current. It is likely that we are looking at support for either 50W or 55W fast wired charging. The video posted by Ni Fei shows triple rear camera setup. Fei has also shared camera samples ahead of the launch next week. We are expecting to see 64-megapixel main camera on the back of this device. The Red Magic 5G is promising to be interesting and the transparent edition might end up being the coolest smartphone yet.