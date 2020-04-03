Nvidia announces RTX Super GPUs for laptops

American technology company Nvidia has released its newest line of RTX Super GPUs for laptops. The company has announced its RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super mobile GPUs. These are right now the top of the line mobile GPUs from the company, The cards come with Nvidia’s Turing architecture along with a dedicated “RT Core” hardware to drive ray tracing. Nvidia announced the RTX Super cards for desktop last year in July. While standard RTX mobile GPUs were only made available soon after CES 2019.

According to Nvidia it is offering Max-Q configurations which are intended for gaming on these new cards. The cards with Max-Q technology to be much thinner and lighter while introducing new features that provide even faster performance and longer battery life. It will also introduce Dynamic Boost feature that automatically distributes power between the GPU and CPU. These new cards will also feature new low-voltage GDDR6 memory, upgraded voltage regulators. And also Nvidia’s new Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS 2.0), which uses artificial intelligence to help the GPU render pixels.

Nvidia has confirmed a number of laptops that will be featuring these cards. Primary among these is the new 2020 Razer Blade 15, which will feature the RTX 2070 Super Max-Q or 2080 Super Max-Q along with an i7-10875H. The laptop has a redesigned keyboard layout and will be out in May starting at $1,599.

The other major laptop getting the new cards are Acer’s Triton 500. It will feature a 15.6-inch 300Hz IPS display and a new keyboard with individual-key RGB lighting. The other laptops getting the new cards are Lenovo’s new Legion 7i, Gigabyte’s Aorus 15G, 17G, and 17X. Asus’ ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 and MSI’s GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider also get these. According to Nvidia, Aero reached 167fps with a combination of Control, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Deliver Us the Moon. This result had ray tracing turned off.