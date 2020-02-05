comscore Nvidia GeForce Now out of beta, costs $5 a month
Nvidia launched GeForce Now a long time back with the name Nvidia GRID, which used the Nvidia Shield.

  • Published: February 5, 2020 1:31 PM IST
Nvidia GeForce Now

There are quite a few services for cloud gaming in the industry right now. And Nvidia that has been making graphics cards for PCs all these years has launched a cloud gaming solution. Called Nvidia GeForce Now, this service was in the beta phase up until today. It is now available in North America and Europe. Interested users can sign up for the service for a sum of $5 per month. Nvidia is also offering unlimited one-hour free trials that don’t require a credit card.

Nvidia GeForce Now launched a long time back with the name Nvidia GRID, which used the Nvidia Shield. This was launched back in the year 2013 and Nvidia revealed the official name back in 2015. And now the service is finally become official, with a subscription model. It is similar to Google Stadia, Sony’s PlayStation Now and the upcoming Microsoft xCloud.

Recently, reports claimed that that PlayStation Now service will be launching in India soon. And apparently it will have a pricing model similar to the present Sony PlayStation Store cards. The report claims that the sources have been accurate in the past, hence the news might be credible this time as well.

Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced

Also Read

Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced

Sony’s response to an inquiry from the web portal was short and said, “We have nothing to announce at the moment.” The Sony PlayStation Now service lets users stream games from their PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 games to their PlayStation 4 console, PCs, televisions, tablets, smartphones and other connected devices. This cloud gaming service like many of the others makes it easier to play games in HD on any connected device. Considering that Microsoft announced that its Project xCloud would be hitting the Indian shores soon despite being in beta, the timing seems convenient for Sony.

Sony PlayStation Now: India pricing

As for the pricing of the Sony PlayStation Now service in India, all we can do is take our best guess. The international pricing of the Sony PlayStation Now is $10 for one month, $25 for three months, and $60 a year. But considering that the report claims that it will compete with the price of the PlayStation Store cards, it could be close to Rs 670 for one month, Rs 2,000 for 3 months, and Rs 3,999 for a year.

Despite everything, it all comes down to how great the internet quality is. And the present internet connections available in the country seem to be just up to the mark. This means that the service may just work out. But if the history of streaming services are to be taken into consideration then prospects may not be as great.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2020 1:31 PM IST

