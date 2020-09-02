Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Nvidia has finally launched it’s newest RTX 30 series of GPU and has successfully outdone itself. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 GPUs possibly bring the most generational advancement from the company yet. These GPUs are based on the new Ampere architecture and bring GDDR6X memory which is Nvidia’s second generation RTX ray tracing cores. The new generation of GPUs are faster than even the flagship from the last generation. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) launched 10th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce MX350

GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, 3070: Details

According to Nvidia, the GeForce RTX 3070 is 60 percent faster than the GeForce RTX 2070. It is also faster than the GeForce RTX 2080Ti but costs less than half that. The RTX 3070 is well suited to 1440p and 4K gaming and comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. As for the GeForce RTX 3080, Nvidia touted it as the “ultimate gaming GPU” and is two times as fast as the previous generation GeForce RTX 2080. This comes with 10GB of 19Gbps GDDR6X RAM and will provide users with 60FPS consistently gameplay at 4K. Also Read - Nvidia RTX 3080 Graphics Card images have been leaked online

The new flagship Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU which is also called the BFGPU or Big Ferocious GPU comes with a triple-slot cooler and a new dual-axial airflow design. This positions one fan on the front while the other one is on the back. This apparently makes it ten times quieter and up to 30 degree centigrade cooler than the previous generation. It features 24GB of GDDR6X RAM and is apparently 50 percent faster than the Titan RTX GPU. This card will provide gamers with 8K gameplay at 60FPS. And not just users will be able to record their 8K gameplay as well. Also Read - Nvidia CEO teases ‘world’s largest graphics card’ for GTC 2020 in a quirky video

The new 30 series of Nvidia RTX GPUs feature a new 12-pin PCIe power connector. And there will be an adapter provided with each card to ensure it fits the present generation PCIe slots. These GPUs also feature AV1 decode, and HDMI 2.1 with support for 8K displays. The new RTX IO framework uses PCIe 4.0 to load games faster from SSDs. The new RTX 30 series GPUs are made on a custom 8nm process.

The Founders Edition Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 will require a 750W PSU while RTX 3070 will require a minimum of 650W.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series: Price and availability

The GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU Prices come as a surprise to everyone. Nvidia had priced the first generation of RTX cards quite high which sold less than expected and hence the new generation has been priced to compete. And the pricing and launch dates seem obvious that the company wants to openly compete with Sony and Microsoft and their next generation consoles coming later this year.

Nvidia is selling the Founders Editions of its GeForce RTX 3090 at Rs 152,000, GeForce RTX 3080 at Rs 71,000, and GeForce RTX 3070 at Rs 51,000 in India. Besides these it has also partnered with Asus, Gigabyte, Zotac, MSI, Galax, Palit, PNY, EVGA, Gainward, and Innovision 3D for custom cards.

The RTX 3070 will go on sale starting at September 24 while the 3080 will go on sale from September 17. The new flagship RTX 3090 on the other hand does not have a date but will go on sale sometime in October this year.

Other Features and Technologies

Nvidia Reflex

Nvidia Reflex is a new suite of technologies that optimize and measure system latency in competitive games. It includes Nvidia Reflex Low-Latency Mode, a new technology to reduce game and rendering latency by up to 50 percent. Reflex is being integrated into top competitive games including Apex Legends, Fortnite, Valorant, Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2, and more.

Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer, which detects clicks coming from the mouse and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixels (for example, a gun muzzle flash) to change on the screen. Reflex Latency Analyzer is integrated with new 360Hz Nvidia G-SYNC Esports displays and supported by top esports peripherals from ASUS, Logitech, and Razer, and SteelSeries.

Nvidia Broadcast

The company is introducing a new AI-powered Broadcast app which comes with three new key features.

– Noise Removal: remove background noise from your microphone feed – be it a dog barking or the doorbell ringing. The AI network can even be used on incoming audio feeds to mute that one keyboard-mashing friend who won’t turn on push-to-talk.

– Virtual Background: remove the background of your webcam feed and replace it with game footage, a replacement image, or even a subtle blur.

– Auto Frame: zooms in on you and uses AI to track your head movements, keeping you at the centre of the action even as you shift from side to side. It’s like having your own cameraperson.

Besides these there’s RTX I/O which is a suite of technologies that enable rapid GPU-based loading and game asset decompression, accelerating I/O performance by up to 100x compared to hard drives and traditional storage APIs. There’s also Nvidia Machinima which is an easy to use cloud-based app which provides tools to enable gamers’ creativity, for a new generation of high-quality machinima. Nvidia also announced G-Sync 360 Hz Monitors and RTX ready games including Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Minecraft RTX, and Watch Dogs: Legion.