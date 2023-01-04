Nvidia on Monday at the CES 2023 announced the Geforce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. The GPU comes with 12GB of memory and is built on TSMC’s 4nm process. This is the third card based on the Ada Lovelace architecture that Nvidia announced for RTX 40 series cards back in September 2022. Also Read - Google launches three Chromebooks dedicated for cloud gaming: Check price, specs, features

The other two cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture include Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 and Geforce RTX 4080.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti features and specifications

Although it sounds new, the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti is just the 'unlaunced' 4080 12GB model. For the uninitiated, Nvidia launched the RTX 4080 back in September in two models – 16GB VRAM and 12GB VRAM. Both models had quite a few differences which eventually made buyers confused.

Owing to this, Nvidia for the first time ‘unlaunched’ a GPU, the RTX 4080 12GB model. The same model is now the RTX 4070 Ti showcased at the CES.

The Geforce RTX 4070 Ti is based on the Ada Lovelace architecture and has TSMC’s 4nm process. The GPU has features like DLSS 3, Ray Tracing, and AV1 video encoding support for streaming.

The 4070 Ti is said to be 15 percent faster than RTX 3090 Ti in 3D rendering, though Nvidia compared it directly to the RTX 3080 from Ampere architecture. It says the 4070 Ti offers better gaming performance over RTX 3080 without consuming much power.

Coming to the specs of the RTX 4070 Ti, the GPU comes with 7680 CUDA Cores and 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM. It has a boost clock of 2.61 GHz and a base clock of 2.31 GHz. It has a 192-bit interface and features 4th gen tensor cors and 3rd gen Ray Tracing cores.

The GPU comes with PCIe Gen 4 and supports a maximum resolution of 4K 240Hz or 8K 60Hz. It has up to four monitor support and is claimed to be VR-ready.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti price in India, release date

Nvidia has kept the starting price of Rs 80,000 for the RTX 4070 Ti in India. The US price of the card is $799, which roughly translates to Rs 66,200. The GPU will be globally available starting January 5th.

Interestingly, this time around, Nvidia isn’t selling a Founder’s Edition card. That said, the GPU will be sold by third-party companies like Asus, Gigabyte, Zotac, Colorful, Galax, Inno 3D, MSI, Palit, and PNY.