Nvidia RTX 3080 Graphics Card images have been leaked online

The coronavirus situation has delayed the launch and production of many things. And the new GPUs from Nvidia is included in that list as well. But Nvidia has claimed that it is still on track for production of it newest generation of GPUs. And now a leak from Chinese-language website Chiphell seems to have revealed the images of the upcoming GPUs. According to a report by Videocardz.com, the images seem to show the Nvidia RTX 3080 GPUs, Also Read - Nvidia CEO teases ‘world’s largest graphics card’ for GTC 2020 in a quirky video

The images leaked probably show the engineering samples and not the final design. The card seems to have a unique design with a V-shaped board beneath two fans. Since only one side of the cards are visible and one fan can be seen, we can assume that the other one is underneath. Nvidia has teased the GPUs previously. According to VentureBeat, Nvidia teased the world’s largest graphics card in a new teaser to generate hype for GTC 2020 which was supposed to take place. As part of the teaser, Huang took out the GPU from an oven to showcase the graphics card. The report claims that Huang was cooking this for some time in his kitchen. Also Read - Nvidia RTX Voice: How to get started and remove background disturbance from your video calls

There are no official details regarding this upcoming GPU in the market. It is likely that this device is meant for industrial or high-end professional use. One could see multiple GPU units on the top of the card. Inspecting the video, we can also see that the card is quite hefty. It is possible that this may focus on machine learning, neural networks, and more.

The company has already teased the launch of its much anticipated, next-generation GPU architecture, Ampere. Nvidia is likely to launch its’ GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 GPUs in the market. Past report have anticipated about a 75 percent increase in performance as compared to the current generation.