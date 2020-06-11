comscore Nvidia RTX 3080 Graphics Card images have been leaked online
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Nvidia RTX 3080 Graphics Card images have been leaked online
News

Nvidia RTX 3080 Graphics Card images have been leaked online

Gaming

According to sources the leaked images apparently show the Nvidia RTX 3080 GPUs.

  • Published: June 11, 2020 5:32 PM IST
NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-3080-leak

The coronavirus situation has delayed the launch and production of many things. And the new GPUs from Nvidia is included in that list as well. But Nvidia has claimed that it is still on track for production of it newest generation of GPUs. And now a leak from Chinese-language website Chiphell seems to have revealed the images of the upcoming GPUs. According to a report by Videocardz.com, the images seem to show the Nvidia RTX 3080 GPUs, Also Read - Nvidia CEO teases ‘world’s largest graphics card’ for GTC 2020 in a quirky video

The images leaked probably show the engineering samples and not the final design. The card seems to have a unique design with a V-shaped board beneath two fans. Since only one side of the cards are visible and one fan can be seen, we can assume that the other one is underneath. Nvidia has teased the GPUs previously. According to VentureBeatNvidia teased the world’s largest graphics card in a new teaser to generate hype for GTC 2020 which was supposed to take place. As part of the teaser, Huang took out the GPU from an oven to showcase the graphics card. The report claims that Huang was cooking this for some time in his kitchen. Also Read - Nvidia RTX Voice: How to get started and remove background disturbance from your video calls

There are no official details regarding this upcoming GPU in the market. It is likely that this device is meant for industrial or high-end professional use. One could see multiple GPU units on the top of the card. Inspecting the video, we can also see that the card is quite hefty. It is possible that this may focus on machine learning, neural networks, and more.

Nvidia CEO teases ‘world’s largest graphics card’ for GTC 2020 in a quirky video

Also Read

Nvidia CEO teases ‘world’s largest graphics card’ for GTC 2020 in a quirky video

The company has already teased the launch of its much anticipated, next-generation GPU architecture, Ampere. Nvidia is likely to launch its’ GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 GPUs in the market. Past report have anticipated about a 75 percent increase in performance as compared to the current generation.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 11, 2020 5:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

ASUS TUF A15 featuring AMD Ryzen R5-4600H now available on Amazon India
Laptops
ASUS TUF A15 featuring AMD Ryzen R5-4600H now available on Amazon India
Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 80W fast charging in the works

News

Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 80W fast charging in the works

Nvidia RTX 3080 Graphics Card images have been leaked online

Gaming

Nvidia RTX 3080 Graphics Card images have been leaked online

Xiaomi 120W charger leaked online in a video

News

Xiaomi 120W charger leaked online in a video

Oppo to launch 'premium' phone with Reno 4 series in India

News

Oppo to launch 'premium' phone with Reno 4 series in India

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 80W fast charging in the works

Xiaomi 120W charger leaked online in a video

Oppo to launch 'premium' phone with Reno 4 series in India

OnePlus 8 Pro update brings back the 'X-ray vision' filter

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nvidia RTX 3080 Graphics Card images have been leaked online

Gaming

Nvidia RTX 3080 Graphics Card images have been leaked online
Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India

Gaming

Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India
Nvidia CEO teases world s largest graphics card for GTC 2020

News

Nvidia CEO teases world s largest graphics card for GTC 2020
Nvidia RTX Voice: How to remove background noise from your video calls

How To

Nvidia RTX Voice: How to remove background noise from your video calls
Nvidia teases next-gen graphics cards at GTC 2020 on May 14

Gaming

Nvidia teases next-gen graphics cards at GTC 2020 on May 14

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, Yoga Slim 7i नोटबुक भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

13 साल बाद नोकिया का यह फोन नए अवतार में होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है खूबियां

दमदार कैमरे वाला Vivo X50 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में जुलाई में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Google Maps में बहुत जल्द आपको रास्ता बता सकते हैं अमिताभ बच्चन

PUBG Mobile में मिल सकते हैं ये नए फीचर, Erangel 2.0 मैप हुआ लीक

Latest Videos

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

News

Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 80W fast charging in the works
News
Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 80W fast charging in the works
Xiaomi 120W charger leaked online in a video

News

Xiaomi 120W charger leaked online in a video
Oppo to launch 'premium' phone with Reno 4 series in India

News

Oppo to launch 'premium' phone with Reno 4 series in India
OnePlus 8 Pro update brings back the 'X-ray vision' filter

News

OnePlus 8 Pro update brings back the 'X-ray vision' filter
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India