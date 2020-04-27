Graphics processing units (GPU) maker Nvidia has just revealed that it will make some major announcements at GPU Technology Conference. As part of the reveal, the company plans to reveal the latest “breakthroughs” in multiple processing industries. CEO and Founder of Nvidia, Jensen Huang will address the world in a keynote address at GPU Technology Conference (GTC). During the address, Huang is expected to share the latest innovations in AI, graphics, high-performance computing, data science, and more. Nvidia will stream the keynote address on YouTube on May 14 at 6:30 PM IST. Let’s check out more details about the keynote here. Also Read - NVIDIA's GeForce Now will lose titles from Xbox, Warner Bros. and others on April 24

Nvidia GTC 2020 keynote may launch next-gen graphics cards; details

The company revealed that participants can watch the GTC 2020 keynote address on-demand on the official Nvidia YouTube channel. This new date for the keynote comes months after Nvidia canceled the March 23 keynote due to coronavirus pandemic. As part of the cancellation, the company also shifted GTC online as the "GTC Digital" event. More than 45,000 attendees have taken part in about 300 recorded talks and about dozens of "instructor-led sessions." Nvidia also teased the possible launch of the next generation Ampere GPUs as part of the keynote announcement. The company asked the developers and fans to get "Amped" for the upcoming announcements.

Watch: MSI Prestige 15 Review

It is worth noting that the company will stream the entire event for free. As per the information available online, the next-generation GPUs with code-name Ampere will be based on the 7nm process. The teaser is in line with what Jensen stated back in February. He added, "Join me. You won't be disappointed." This also likely means that this year, GTC could be one of the most significant events for Nvidia.

However, the Ampere GPU lineup will likely focus on the server market. Though, you never know what Nvidia has prepared when it comes to product launches. The company may also launch the next gaming GPU lineup along with a server-centric lineup.