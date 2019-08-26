OG Dota wins back-to-back The International titles, claims $15.5 million

There are very few sporting events in the world that have a prize pool as big as Dota 2‘s The International. And this time, the massive prize pool generated by the community saw OG, the winner, walk away with $15.5 million. OG beat Liquid in the finals with a score of 3-1 in a best of five games. OG’s team is the same as the last year, and this makes OG the first team to win back-to-back TIs. The OG team members remain the same as the last year which include captain Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka, Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen and Anathan “ana” Pham.

This win makes the OG players the highest earning esports athletes in the world. And Dota 2‘s The International is technically the highest paying esports tournament in the world. It even ranks among the highest paying sports events in the world. Team Liquid also had four players who had the chance of becoming two-time The International winners. This is the first time in The International’s history that such a final has taken place.

Valve took this opportunity to announce two new heroes that will be joining the already large Dota 2 heroes roster. The two new heroes are Snapfire and Void Spirit, the latter of which is coming in fall this year. Snapfire seems like another creature riding hero, and this time the creature seems to be a salamander. Void Spirit on the other hand is an addition to the already present team of spirit heroes in Dota 2 including Ember Spirit, Storm Spirit and Earth Spirit.

WATCH: Dota 2 – Snapfire

Valve also announced that the next Dota 2 The International 2020 will be held in Stockholm, Sweden. This means that it is back to Europe after its first year in China. The last TI took place in Vancouver, Canada, where OG took their first crown.