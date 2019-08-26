comscore OG Dota wins back-to-back The International titles, claims $15.5 million
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • OG Dota wins back-to-back The International titles, claims $15.5 million
News

OG Dota wins back-to-back The International titles, claims $15.5 million

Gaming

OG has become the first time to claim two The International titles, and they have done that in a back-to-back fashion.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 4:07 PM IST
Dota 2 The International 2019 OG win

There are very few sporting events in the world that have a prize pool as big as Dota 2‘s The International. And this time, the massive prize pool generated by the community saw OG, the winner, walk away with $15.5 million. OG beat Liquid in the finals with a score of 3-1 in a best of five games. OG’s team is the same as the last year, and this makes OG the first team to win back-to-back TIs. The OG team members remain the same as the last year which include captain Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka, Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen and Anathan “ana” Pham.

This win makes the OG players the highest earning esports athletes in the world. And Dota 2‘s The International is technically the highest paying esports tournament in the world. It even ranks among the highest paying sports events in the world. Team Liquid also had four players who had the chance of becoming two-time The International winners. This is the first time in The International’s history that such a final has taken place.

Here's how you can get the Major Lazer skin in Fortnite

Also Read

Here's how you can get the Major Lazer skin in Fortnite

Valve took this opportunity to announce two new heroes that will be joining the already large Dota 2 heroes roster. The two new heroes are Snapfire and Void Spirit, the latter of which is coming in fall this year. Snapfire seems like another creature riding hero, and this time the creature seems to be a salamander. Void Spirit on the other hand is an addition to the already present team of spirit heroes in Dota 2 including Ember Spirit, Storm Spirit and Earth Spirit.

WATCH: Dota 2 – Snapfire

Valve also announced that the next Dota 2 The International 2020 will be held in Stockholm, Sweden. This means that it is back to Europe after its first year in China. The last TI took place in Vancouver, Canada, where OG took their first crown.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 4:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Editor's Pick

Bengaluru can driver kills model, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband
News
Bengaluru can driver kills model, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband
Realme 5 to go on first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 to go on first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

OnePlus planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore in its Hyderabad R&D facility: All you need to know

News

OnePlus planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore in its Hyderabad R&D facility: All you need to know

OG Dota wins back-to-back The International titles, claims $15.5 million

Gaming

OG Dota wins back-to-back The International titles, claims $15.5 million

Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India by September-end

News

Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India by September-end

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Realme 5 to go on first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

OnePlus planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore in its Hyderabad R&D facility: All you need to know

Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India by September-end

Samsung Galaxy A91 will support 45W super fast charging, company confirms

BSNL 4G users now getting 10GB daily data on select STV plans

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

OG Dota wins back-to-back The International titles, claims $15.5 million

Gaming

OG Dota wins back-to-back The International titles, claims $15.5 million
Dota 2 The International 2019 prize money crosses a record breaking $25.5 million

Gaming

Dota 2 The International 2019 prize money crosses a record breaking $25.5 million
Valve is offering Dota 2 players an option to avoid toxic players but for a price

Gaming

Valve is offering Dota 2 players an option to avoid toxic players but for a price
Valve releases The International 2019 Battle Pass for Dota 2

Gaming

Valve releases The International 2019 Battle Pass for Dota 2
The International 2019 dates announced

Gaming

The International 2019 dates announced

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Fold स्मार्टफोन के प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू

BSNL ने पेश किया 96 रुपये वाला STV प्लान, 28 दिनों तक मिलेगा डेली 10GB 4G डाटा

Google Pay को मिलना शुरू हुआ डार्क मोड, बैटरी बचाने में करेगा मदद

Huawei P30 Lite स्मार्टफोन को Amazon.in पर अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदने का मौका, जल्दी करें

Google Nest Hub भारत में 9,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां


News

Realme 5 to go on first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
News
Realme 5 to go on first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
OnePlus planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore in its Hyderabad R&D facility: All you need to know

News

OnePlus planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore in its Hyderabad R&D facility: All you need to know
Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India by September-end

News

Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India by September-end
Samsung Galaxy A91 will support 45W super fast charging, company confirms

News

Samsung Galaxy A91 will support 45W super fast charging, company confirms
BSNL 4G users now getting 10GB daily data on select STV plans

News

BSNL 4G users now getting 10GB daily data on select STV plans