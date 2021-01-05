Oneplus Online Game AK vs AK: Stop at Nothing launched Today

Apart from being a retro styled Unity based game, AK vs AK: Stops at Nothing also highlights the key features of the company's latest OnePlus 8T 5G. (Image: Screenshot)

OnePlus has launched a new web-based game, 'AK vs AK: Stops at Nothing'. The game has been launched in partnership with Netflix, Fnatic and AFK Game. It is based on the Netflix film of the same name. The retro game has been created for both smartphones and web, allowing users to have an immersive 2D gaming experience in the AK vs AK world.

Apart from being a retro styled Unity based game, AK vs AK: Stops at Nothing also highlights the key features of the company's latest OnePlus 8T 5G. The game showcases the key features of the OnePlus 8T 5G, which include Warp Charge 65, 120Hz Fluid Display, Snapdragon 865 and Zen Mode. All of these features are integrated into the game as special powers, like opponent-freezing ability, 2x powerful punches, kicks and invincibility.

The game captures the rivalry between Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, who play a fictionalised versions of themselves in the film.

“Through this unique partnership with Netflix, we hoped to provide an immersive experience to our community while creating synergy between OnePlus 8T 5G’s key features and Netflix’s AK vs AK. We are extremely glad that this innovation has excited the gaming community and provided our users a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, OnePlus India.

AK vs AK: Stops at Nothing: How to play

The game is a web based game, developed on the Unity platform. To access the game you will have to head over to the game’s official website. The game has a total of 10 levels and the final goal of which is to uncover the hideout of the thugs and help Anil Kapoor rescue his daughter, Sonam Kapoor.

Playing the game is quite easy as it starts off with instructions on how to play. Then it showcases a story, followed by the play screen, similar to Street Fighter. Players then need to control Anil Kapoor and beat the thugs coming to him. And with passing each level you will get to see a demotivating quote from Anurag Kashyap.

Controls are easy, you control Anil Kapoor’s movement with the arrow keys, jump with the spacebar, punch with Z and kick with X.

At the end of the game, users can check out how they fared at the leaderboard. They can also share the leaderboard on social media platforms.