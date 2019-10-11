OnePlus is working with PUBG Mobile for an optimized mobile experience

Chinese smartphone company OnePlus has just launched its newest smartphone the OnePlus 7T Pro in London. And during the launch event the company announced that it is working closely with PUBG Mobile developers. OnePlus aims to improve the optimization of PUBG Mobile on OnePlus devices. During the event, co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei, announced this collaboration, but didn’t share any other details about the project. The event saw the launch of the OnePlus 7T Pro and the Mclaren Edition smartphones. Both the smartphones come with Snapdragon 855+ and a 90Hz display which are ideal for gaming.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India, availability, specifications

There are two variants the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 53,999. The special McLaren Edition device with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 58,999. It will be available starting October 11 via Amazon India.

The OnePlus 7T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display panel with QHD (1,440 x 3,120 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, up to 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 color profile support.

Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.0). On the software front, the device comes with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, OnePlus has added a triple camera set up on the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Laser and Phase-detection. There is a 16-megapixel second sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture with a 78mm telephoto lens to provide 3x lossless zoom with OIS. The front gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 25mm wide lens in a motorized housing.

Talking about connectivity on the OnePlus flagship, we get the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C with USB 3.1 protocol, and a 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slot in terms of connectivity options. OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 4,085mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charge technology.