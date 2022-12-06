comscore OnePlus is building mechanical keyboard as it celebrates 9th anniversary
OnePlus says it is building mechanical keyboard as it celebrates 9th anniversary

OnePlus announced that it is partnering with Keychron on a future computer keyboard and shared what that keyboard would look like.

onepluskey

OnePlus is celebrating its 9th anniversary, so it decided to lay out its future plans. Clearly, the company is now eyeing the PC market, despite a major dip in shipments in the third quarter of 2022 as opposed to the same time a year ago. The company has announced a co-creation platform as part of the celebration. Called OnePlus Featuring, the platform will enable OnePlus to work with different partners on new products. For instance, a new mechanical keyboard.

In a post, OnePlus announced that it is partnering with Keychron on a future computer keyboard. The company shared what that keyboard would look like, showing off a mechanical key switch design with customisable keys. OnePlus’ first keyboard has a rounded key theme, which looks peppy, but it clearly is targeted at gamers. That is because OnePlus is already set to launch two new monitors in India later this month.

OnePlus India recently announced it would launch an X 27 and an E 24 monitor on December 12, marking the company’s leap into PC gaming. Although the company has not revealed plans to launch a laptop yet, it is slowly pacing towards the PC segment. One of the BBK brands, Realme has products in both categories, so I do not see a reason why OnePlus will not follow that.

Mechanical keyboards are quite popular among gamers, as well as users with other purposes. Keychron is one of the popular manufacturers of mechanical keyboards, so OnePlus’ decision to partner with them for its first keyboard makes sense. OnePlus went ahead with a mechanical keyboard as the first product under the OnePlus Featuring because it was the most chosen category by the OnePlus community members as a future product category for OnePlus. The members voted for this category more than others on a poll run on the OnePlus forums.

OnePlus’ 9 years saw the brand growing dramatically in India and the Asia Pacific. The company said it registered 43.8 percent and 104.6 percent year-over-year growth in Asia Pacific and India, respectively, in the first three quarters of 2022. OnePlus said it now has 30 million Red Cable Club members, a OnePlus member programme that provides OnePlus device owners with additional benefits.

  • Published Date: December 6, 2022 11:32 AM IST
