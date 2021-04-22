OnePlus Gaming Triggers designed for PUBG, Call of Duty now available in India at Rs 1,099

OnePlus Gaming Trigger, which is specifically designed for players of Battle Royale-style multiplayer games like PUBG, Call of Duty, Free Fire is now available for purchase in India. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a tweet that OnePlus Trigger has been designed to be solid, responsive, and pleasingly clicky. Also Read - OnePlus Watch is confirmed to soon get these much-awaited features

To recall, the OnePlus Trigger was teased at the time of the OnePlus 9 series launch in India earlier this year. However, it is only now that the company is making the gaming accessory available in India, which is listed on the OnePlus India website for purchase. Also Read - OnePlus Watch to be available at discounted price of Rs 14,999 today: Top features, price in India, launch offers

OnePlus Trigger price in India

OnePlus Gaming Trigger is listed for a price of Rs 1,099 on the OnePlus India website. The OnePlus Trigger can be adapted to fit a wide range of Android and iOS mobile phones, the company says. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T series gets OxygenOS 11 update with one interesting feature absent

OnePlus Trigger specifications and features

To reiterate, the OnePlus Trigger has been designed to target players of Battle Royale-style multiplayer mobile games like PUBG, Call of Duty, Free Fire, and more.

The accessory comes with tactile buttons to help interact with the device display through capacitive conduction, which is said to help players respond to take actions in the game quickly.

We designed the OnePlus gaming triggers to be solid, responsive, pleasingly “clicky,” and, yes, beautiful. We also made sure they work with many other phones—because the best product design is one that leaves you free to make your own choices. pic.twitter.com/hJNa4Dsa5s — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 21, 2021

Thanks to Omron switches, players get better tactile feedback based on what happens in-game. OnePlus Trigger can fit Android and iOS mobile phones with screen protectors and protective cases. The maximum device thickness of 11.5 mm is required, according to the company.

“Usage of each of the triggers is independent to the side of the device they are placed on, enabling you to use either of them on both the left and right-hand side of your device,” the description reads. OnePlus Trigger measures 37.6×28.8×25.2mm and weighs 22 grams.