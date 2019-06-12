comscore Opera GX, a gaming web browser out for testing, Features | BGR India
Opera GX, one of a kind gaming browser is now available for testing

Opera GX has added a new “GX Control” panel where users can limit the RAM and CPU that Opera GX uses. This is an interesting way to ensure that more system RAM and CPU power is left unused for gaming.

  Published: June 12, 2019 10:39 PM IST
We have seen gaming PCs, gaming laptops, gaming accessories, gaming smartphones, and even “Gaming” mode in phones. It was about time that the world moves to an entirely new “gaming” aspect. Well, it looks like the wait is over about the new “Gaming” thing. According to the latest information from popular software maker Opera, we have just got a “Gaming browser” at E3 2019. Now that you know what it is, we are sure that you must be asking that what a “Gaming browser” really is. And to be absolutely upfront, we are sure that you are not alone in asking this question. However, before diving into details about this new “Gaming browser”, let’s start with the basics. To begin with, this new browser is known as Opera GX and it is currently available for testing in early access.

Opera GX: Gaming reaches the web browser

Opera GX is like any other web browser in the market but it comes with a number of unique features. Before we dive into the features, let’s talk about the user interface of Opera GX. Opera seems to have taken its inspiration from Gaming accessories that are all about flashy, futuristic, RGB lighting. The entire browser seems to be functioning in an always dark theme with flashy neon pink color for icons.

Moving ahead, the browser has added a new “GX Control” panel where users can limit the RAM and CPU that Opera GX uses. This is an interesting way to ensure that more system RAM and CPU power is left unused for gaming. The RAM Limiter in the “GX Control”, we see a “Hard Limit” toggle which enables Opera GX to strictly follow the limits. When the Hard Limit toggle is off, the browser will prioritize experience allowing Opera GX to go a little above.

Twitch integration and GX Corner

Another important thing that the browser sports in built-in Twitch integration in the sidebar. This means that you can always access Twitch from whatever page you are on. This allows users to be on to of everything that they are following on Twitch. Opera GX also comes with dedicated “Gaming Corner” which serves as a pit stop for all important information. This includes best deals on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox games along with new, upcoming, and interesting games. The page also includes a daily news section at the bottom so that users can get all their information without navigating to any other website.

Asus ROG Phone First Impressions: At Rs 69,999, aimed at serious smartphone gamers

Asus ROG Phone First Impressions: At Rs 69,999, aimed at serious smartphone gamers

The browser also comes with sound effects that Opera composed with sound designer Ruben Rincon and Berlinist band. Users can easily toggle the sound effects in the settings. The settings section also includes a built-in ad blocker and crypto wallet. Opera GX also allows users to easily change the accent color of the browser and the background of the home page and GX Corner. Users can maintain different looks with the help of GX Themes. It also comes with built-in support for Razer Chroma which means that it will sync its accent color with the LED lights of your accessories.

It also comes with integrated social messengers like Facebook Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp and more. The browser also supports Pop-out video playback on Twitch and YouTube for uninterrupted streaming consumption. Similar to other Opera browsers, this one also comes with a built-in free VPN. The developer also showcased some interesting features for the future. According to the announcement, Opera GX will soon introduce “Video over Game”. This will allow users to see gameplay walkthroughs, tutorials, and any other streams over your game. The test build is available now to download and install but only for Windows users.

  • Published Date: June 12, 2019 10:39 PM IST

