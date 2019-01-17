Oppo sponsors Rs 1 crore PUBG Mobile India series 2019 tournament

PUBG Mobile being as popular as it is in India, is getting a new tournament that will be sponsored by Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo in association with developers Tencent Games. The tournament will be getting underway from January 21 with a total prize pool of Rs 1,00,00,000. This follows a previous competition of PUBG Mobile that was also sponsored by Oppo smartphone and was called PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship and had a prize pool or Rs 50,00,000.

The tournament will begin on January 21 and the registration for the event is already underway. Registrations for the even begun on January 9 and will continue to January 23. The tournament will be taking place in a spread out manner across three months. During these three months there will be four different phases of the tournament that will be held. The first phase would be the registration phase and the stage two would be the qualifiers and both these overlap with each other. The qualifiers will bring down the number of players to 2,000 for the third phase which is the online playoffs.

The online playoffs will result in the selection of 20 teams that will be taking part in the grand finale for the top prize money on March 10. Oppo’s official Facebook and YouTube channel will be live streaming the whole series.

The winning team will be in for a prize money of Rs 30,00,000 while the teams in second and third will be entitled to Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 5,00,000 respectively. Besides the top three, the rest of the top 10 teams will also be winning cash prizes. There are several individual awards in the grand finals set to be won as well which include the following.

MVP Award – Awarded to the player with maximum number of MVP

– The Exterminators – Awarded to the team with maximum kills

– The Healers – Awarded to the team with the highest number of revives

– The Redeemer – Awarded to the player with highest amount of health restored

– The Lone Ranger – Awarded to the player with the maximum survival time

– The Rampage Freak – Awarded to the player for the maximum number of kills in one game.