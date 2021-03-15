Outriders could be coming to Xbox Game Pass, hints company

Microsoft has recently been pushing heavily into gaming, with the launch of its latest Xbox Series X | S game consoles, its acquisition of Bethesda and more. Now, it seems as if the company is going to make the upcoming Outriders game available on its Xbox Game Pass subscription service on launch. Outriders is slated to launch on April 1 and will be made available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo 2 with improved software, camera likely to launch this fall

The company hinted this inside of a tweet made via its official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account. The tweet included a screenshot of a patently fake email, which originated from an Xbox employee called "Melissa McGamepass." The mail consists of a question stating if "anyone else has noticed a mysterious signal appearing in the distance lately or am I the anomaly in this situation?" This mail is quite cryptic, but the tweet quote states "there's probably a hint about a game in here somewhere honestly we can't even keep up with all the announcements lately."

The references to a mysterious signal and anomaly hint towards the upcoming RPG, Outriders that is centred around just such a premise. Thus making people believe that the game will be coming to the subscription service when it launches. However, we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt as the company has not directly confirmed the game’s arrival on the service.

The timing of the tweet is something you should note as, it has come a few days before Square Enix’s Digital Showcase on March 18, which will include announcements for Outriders. One of the announcements could be the addition of the game to the Game Pass service.

Square Enix has already released a free demo of its upcoming game, which is quite lengthy and will keep you busy for some time. The demo has already garnered over two million downloads to date. If you also want to try it out, you can head over to your system’s respective online store and download it.