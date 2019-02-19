Over 16,000 Apex Legends cheaters banned in less than 2 weeks

Hackers are the bane of all games and have made life miserable for all multiplayer gamers. This is true for all multiplayer games where hackers gain an advantage over others using software. Games like PUBG and Counter Strike Global Offensive regularly ban massive numbers of cheaters to keep the game clean and safe for its players. And it seems no multiplayer game is away from the grasp of the malady and the newest game on the block Apex Legends has fallen prey to hackers and cheaters. And apparently the developers Respawn Entertainment has banned over 16,000 cheaters within two weeks of the release of the game.

Apex Legends is a multiplayer battle royale game and in an official Reddit post yesterday, the devs have reported that they have banned a massive number of cheaters within 10 days of release. The number has not been broken down by different platforms so we don’t know if these are all from PC of consoles are involved as well. The post reads, “As of today over 16,000 cheaters have been identified and banned from the game. Cheaters suck. If you run into one, please try and capture the evidence and let us know. Even if you don’t get proof, get their ID and flag it and we can investigate the account. We have heard your feedback about a report feature in the game. I’ll just say that’s a very good idea :)”

As in most games there is always an option to report players directly from the game which is convenient, but since the game is new, currently players will have to go to the URL mentioned in the post to report. The post also mentions that another patch is incoming to make the game even more smooth.