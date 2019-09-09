comscore Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15
News

Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15

Gaming

Overwatch that already has 40 million players from around the globe.

  • Published: September 9, 2019 5:27 PM IST
Overwatch

Overwatch is one of those games that Nintendo Switch players have been waiting to get for a long time now. And starting October 15, Nintendo Switch players will be able to do just that. Overwatch that already has 40 million players from around the globe will launch the Overwatch Legendary Edition on that day. Overwatch Legendary Edition will puts the definitive version of the acclaimed team shooter in Nintendo Switch owners’ hands. It will come complete with the latest content and gameplay updates. Overwatch is available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch for Rs 2,799.

Overwatch Legendary Edition for Nintendo Switch will be available in a retail version and digital version via the Nintendo eShop. Both versions come with 15 bonus skins for a range of heroes to kick-start players’ collections, as well as a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership so players can jump into action and start battling alongside, and against, their fellow Nintendo Switch gamers immediately.

Players who pre-purchase Overwatch Legendary Edition by the game’s October 15 launch will also receive the Noire Widowmaker skin. In addition, Nintendo Switch players who log in to Overwatch by December 31, 2019 will receive a bonus Golden Loot Box containing at least one guaranteed Legendary item.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Guwahati

Also Read

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Guwahati

Overwatch was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC initially at launch in 2016. And this will be the first new platform that the game will adapt to. This makes it the second game from Blizzard to make it to Nintendo’s flagship console as of now. The other one to make it is the 2018 port of Diablo III.

Overwatch on its part is one of Blizzard’s biggest hits. It has brought incredible business back to the company. And Blizzard regularly holds tournaments of Overwatch which have surged in their popularity. Teams have been formed by some of the leading gaming teams from around the world.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2019 5:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Social media accounts in ISRO Chairman's name are fake, ISRO clarifies on Twitter
News
Social media accounts in ISRO Chairman's name are fake, ISRO clarifies on Twitter
Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15

Gaming

Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15

Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store

News

Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Guwahati

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Guwahati

Amazon Mi Days sale last day: Check offers on Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi Y3 and more

Deals

Amazon Mi Days sale last day: Check offers on Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi Y3 and more

Most Popular

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro First Impressions

Social media accounts in ISRO Chairman's name are fake, ISRO clarifies on Twitter

Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store

Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months

Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15

Gaming

Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch
Pokémon Masters has crossed the 10 million downloads milestone

Gaming

Pokémon Masters has crossed the 10 million downloads milestone
Nintendo Switch Lite India prices and release date out

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite India prices and release date out
Pokémon Masters is now out for Android and iOS

Gaming

Pokémon Masters is now out for Android and iOS

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Next Sale : कल दोपहर फिल सेल पर आएगा क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप वाला Realme 5 स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Mobile India Tour के Guwahati Finals में ये चार टीमें बनी विनर्स

Vivo ने अपकमिंग Nex 3 5G स्मार्टफोन का Camera UI किया टीज, स्क्रीनशॉट में दिखाई दिए कैमरा फीचर्स

Nokia 6.2 और Nokia 7.2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च से पहले वेबसाइट में हुए लिस्ट

Asus Max Pro M1 स्मार्टफोन को कस्टम ROM के जरिए मिला Android 10 OS, यहां से करें डाउनलोड


News

Social media accounts in ISRO Chairman's name are fake, ISRO clarifies on Twitter
News
Social media accounts in ISRO Chairman's name are fake, ISRO clarifies on Twitter
Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store

News

Vivaldi Mobile for Android launched on Google Play Store
Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months

News

Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months
Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

News

Asus ZenBook Flip 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India
Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday

News

Realme 5 to be available every Tuesday