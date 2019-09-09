Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15

Overwatch is one of those games that Nintendo Switch players have been waiting to get for a long time now. And starting October 15, Nintendo Switch players will be able to do just that. Overwatch that already has 40 million players from around the globe will launch the Overwatch Legendary Edition on that day. Overwatch Legendary Edition will puts the definitive version of the acclaimed team shooter in Nintendo Switch owners’ hands. It will come complete with the latest content and gameplay updates. Overwatch is available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch for Rs 2,799.

Overwatch Legendary Edition for Nintendo Switch will be available in a retail version and digital version via the Nintendo eShop. Both versions come with 15 bonus skins for a range of heroes to kick-start players’ collections, as well as a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership so players can jump into action and start battling alongside, and against, their fellow Nintendo Switch gamers immediately.

Players who pre-purchase Overwatch Legendary Edition by the game’s October 15 launch will also receive the Noire Widowmaker skin. In addition, Nintendo Switch players who log in to Overwatch by December 31, 2019 will receive a bonus Golden Loot Box containing at least one guaranteed Legendary item.

Overwatch was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC initially at launch in 2016. And this will be the first new platform that the game will adapt to. This makes it the second game from Blizzard to make it to Nintendo’s flagship console as of now. The other one to make it is the 2018 port of Diablo III.

Overwatch on its part is one of Blizzard’s biggest hits. It has brought incredible business back to the company. And Blizzard regularly holds tournaments of Overwatch which have surged in their popularity. Teams have been formed by some of the leading gaming teams from around the world.