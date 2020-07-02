comscore PUBG banned by Pakistan temporarily for being addictive | BGR India
Pakistan has temporarily banned PUBG for being addictive

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's statement, PUBG is addictive as well as a waste of time for children.

  • Published: July 2, 2020 6:00 PM IST
Following the ban on 59 Chinese apps in India, the Pakistan government has decided to ban PUBG Mobile along with the other versions. Though from the reasons shared by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, this has nothing to do with anti-China sentiment. According to their statement, PUBG is addictive as well as a waste of time for children. Hence the battle royale game has been banned temporarily. Also Read - PUBG Mobile upcoming season 14 details, trailer leaked

The government has apparently received several complaints from different section of society. And all of them believe the game has a harmful effect on player health. PUBG Mobile has also been dragged into several suicides that have taken place in the recent past in the country. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

“PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the children,” wrote Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in press release that was shared on its Twitter handle. Also Read - PUBG Mobile introduces new Jungle Prey set to Ancient Spin event

PTA apparently sought feedback about PUBG by July 10, after which it will decide if the ban stays in place. “The Authority also decided to solicit views of the public with reference to the said online game. In this regard public is encouraged to provide feedback through consultation-pubg@pta.gov.pk by July 10, 2020,” mentions the presser.

Government of India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat

Government of India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat

The ban is effective immediately on all version of PUBG which include PUBG Mobile from Chinese developer Tencent Games. Besides this the PC and console version from the South Korean company PUBG Corp is also included. This comes days after the Indian government decided to ban Chinese apps on grounds of these being a security threat.

The list of these 59 apps include the popular video-based social media app TikTok. Other popular ones include UC Browser, WeChat, Shein, WeChat, Shareit, Cam Scanner, and Mobile Legends. PUBG Mobile despite being from a Chinese developer avoided the axe. But the Indian government has taken notice of PUBG in the past and bans were placed on it in different parts of the country.

  • Published Date: July 2, 2020 6:00 PM IST

Best Sellers