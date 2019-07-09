comscore Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life | BGR India
  • Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying

The Pakistan Minister happened to confuse the simulation video of GTA V with real life, as did many others on YouTube.

  • Published: July 9, 2019 12:34 PM IST
Pakistan GTA V

Video game visuals have reached a new high in the last few years. The only such exception from the last decade were probably the Crysis games, which are considered benchmark. Hence it is no surprise that someone who is not well versed with such videos to get confused. And that is exactly what happened when Pakistan minister Khurram Nawaz Gandapur tweeted about a GTA V video.

He apparently confused a GTA V clip with real life, and tweeted praising the pilot for excellent skills. The video showed a Airbus A380 flying over a city and avoid an oil tanker in the runway as it was about to land. Gandapur tweeted, “Narrow escape of an aircraft which could have ended in a great disaster. Miraculous save by the pilot’s presence of mind.”

Khurram Nawaz, who is an ex-Omani cricketer, attached the video to the tweet. But people on the internet were not fooled as easily, and were quick to spot the mistake. It is rather easy to spot for those that have played video games like GTA V. Even those that have not played such video games were able to spot the difference. The way the plane twitches and turns to the left and right makes it apparent that this is a simulation. The tweet by the minister has since been deleted, but people can see the archived version here.

PUBG Lite: How to get the Glory AKM skin for free

PUBG Lite: How to get the Glory AKM skin for free

The longer version of the video that is there on YouTube seems to have fooled others as well. The comments section of the video makes it apparent that it is easy for some people to be fooled by it. This comes as a string of embarrassing incidents from Pakistan in the recent times.

WATCH: GTA5 — An “Oil Tanker” Accidentally Came in the Runway

Other goof-ups

Recently, Tehreek-e-Insaf which is Pakistan’s ruling party led by Prime Minister Imran Khan made a goof-up as well. The Facebook page of the party, shared a live video of a press conference that had a cat filter turned on. Besides this another goof up came from the Pakistan media itself. An anchor of a Pakistan news channel apparently confused the US tech giant ‘Apple’ with the fruit and had to be corrected by the guest.

  • Published Date: July 9, 2019 12:34 PM IST

