Pandemic game has been removed from PC, Android and iOS: Here's a look why

Digital board game Pandemic caught a lot of eyes in the early stages of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The game was made available on sale via Steam and on mobile devices. Publisher Asmosdee has now withdrawn the game from Steam and mobile devices "for a multitude of reasons," they "cannot disclose."

Asmosdee did not provide any head's up before removing the game from Steam, Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. However, they have revealed that they plan to remove the game from the Xbox and Switch at the end of January and July, respectively.

According to Steam, the game was pulled on January 6. The listing page simply states, "at the request of the publisher, Pandemic: The Board Game is no longer available for sale on Steam."

Since the game has been removed, various players reached out to Asmodee for an explanation, to which they have given a very cryptic reply (via PC Gamer). The reply states, “First of all, we want to thank you and all the Pandemic players for your loyalty and support over time. Unfortunately, we are taking the Pandemic app off the stores. We have worked hard over four years on Pandemic and withdrawing it from the stores has not been an easy choice. This decision was made with a heavy heart for a multitude of reasons that we cannot disclose. For now, only PC, App Store and Google Play has been removed. Microsoft version will follow January 31, 2022, and then Nintendo Switch by the end of July 2022.”

Take note, if you already own the game, you will still be able to download it. While the stores will not host the game for new players, but customers wanting to re-download can head to their library to locate and install the game again.