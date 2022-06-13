comscore Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 are coming to Xbox and PC
Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 are coming to Xbox and PC

Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 are finally getting a wider release soon. All three titles will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Persona 3

The popular Persona 3 portable is finally coming to Xbox X, Xbox S, and PC. In addition to this, Persona 4 is launching for both Xbox consoles. And, the Persona 5 is also getting a wide release on all the platforms, except PlayStation 5.  All of them will be available on Xbox Game Pass. Also Read - Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022: Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsports, Persona series and more

Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 are launching on Xbox and PC

If you had a PlayStation Portable back in the day, you may have played the Persona 3 Portable on it. Persona 3 was called the Persona 3 Portable just because of PS Portable. Although, it was also available on PlayStation 2. Having said that, the title had limited reach so far but that’s about to change. The game is coming on both Xbox and PC soon. Also Read - Microsoft is bringing Xbox games to Samsung’s smart TVs

On the other hand, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal which were available on PlayStation 2/PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, respectively, are now coming to Xbox for the first time. Both titles will also be available for PC to download. Persona 4 Golden was anyway released on PC sometime back, so it coming to Xbox could be interesting for Xbox owners. Also Read - Xbox Series S gets a special discount on Flipkart

What’s more interesting is, that all three titles will be available on Xbox Game Pass. So if you have Game Pass, there’s a reason for you to be happy.

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of the PlayStation 5 release of any of the titles. It appears that Sony wants to limit these traditional titles to older consoles. But, you can always use the PlayStation 4 Persona disc with the PlayStation 5, thanks to backward compatibility.

Release Date of Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5

As for the release date, the Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal will be available on Xbox Game Pass from October 21. If you do not use Game Pass, then all these games will also be available on the Microsoft Store. For the PC, the Persona 5 Royal’s PC date is revealed to be October 26.

  • Published Date: June 13, 2022 1:01 PM IST

