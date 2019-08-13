comscore PES 2020: India price out and pre-order goes live | BGR India
PES 2020: India price out and pre-order goes live

The upcoming PES 2020 has a Konami special designation of it which is or eFootball Pro Evolution 2020. This is a new thing this time around.

One of the most popular football games out there is the Pro Evolution Soccer series that has been the biggest competitor to EA’s FIFA for the longest time. According to the gamers PES offers better graphics along with advanced controls, compared to FIFA. But FIFA has the license from official bodies which mean they can use the names of the players and clubs accurately. PES 2020 is set to release on September 20 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

And now we have news about the upcoming PES 2020 or Konami’s designation of it which is or eFootball Pro Evolution 2020. The game has been listed on Games the Shop which is a specialist retailer. The listing shows that it is priced at Rs 3,499 and will be available for PS4 and Xbox One. This is a good pricing considering that it’s biggest rival FIFA will feature a Rs 3,999 price tag. But the PC version of the game which is available on Steam is priced at Rs 3,902. This is unexpected since the console versions of the games are not as costly. This also goes against the fact that the PC version of the game was not as costly.

The digital version of the Xbox One version of PES 2020 costs Rs 2,960 while the PS4 one is Rs 3,499. This again is unusual. For those that are getting the digital version of the game, they have the chance to grab the Legend Edition. This special edition comes at a price of Rs 5,464 on PC, Rs 4,060 on Xbox One, and Rs 4,799 on PS4. Besides these there are pre-order bonuses as well which include getting Andres Iniesta for a 10 match loan and 1000 myClub coins. PES 2020 comes with myClub which is Konami’s version of FIFA Ultimate Team.

PES 2020: Standard Edition myClub rewards

– Ronaldinho 2019 – 10 match loan

– Lionel Messi – 10 match loan

– Premium Agent (3 Players) x 10 weeks

– 3 Player Contract Renewals x 10 weeks

WATCH: eFootball PES 2020 E3 Trailer

PES 2020: Legend Edition myClub rewards

– PES Legend Player

– Ronaldinho 2019

– Lionel Messi 10 match loan

– Premium Agent (3 Players) x 30 weeks

– 3 Player Contract Renewals x 30 weeks

  Published Date: August 13, 2019 2:09 PM IST

