News

Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft Xbox will be at E3 2020

Gaming

It seems like Microsoft wants to take full advantage of Sony's absence from E3 once again.

  Updated: January 14, 2020 5:03 PM IST
Microsoft Xbox Series X

With Sony announcing that it will be skipping the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year, Microsoft Xbox has a chance to shine again. And it seems that Microsoft has just that in mind, as Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced that Xbox will be present. He addressed the situation in a tweet from his account and laid to rest any uneasiness that fans had. Xbox has already teased the Xbox Series X and E3 would be the perfect platform to showcase games and features of the upcoming console.

The words, “look forward to sharing with all who love to play what’s ahead for us.” in the tweet may be indicative of new games. That being said, the Xbox Series X does not have any next-gen exclusives lined up. This means that the games that will be showcased will also be coming to other platforms. Microsoft unveiled the device at 2019 Game Awards.

Microsoft Xbox Series X design details, specifications, and more

In addition to the console, Microsoft also announced the next generation controller along with a new flagship game, Hellblade 2. This announcement comes as a surprise for everyone as there were no leaks or rumors prior to the announcement. Microsoft has already teased snippets regarding the performance of the device during the initial Project Scarlett. To recap the specifications, Xbox Series X will run on AMD Zen 2-based custom-designed CPU, along with Radeon RDNA-based architecture. The company will also opt for NVMe SSD drives from improved boot and loading times.

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; Design revealed with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Also Read

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; Design revealed with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

The company also confirmed that the next-generation console will come with support for 8K gaming at up to 120fps. Other advanced features include ray tracing, variable refresh rate, and more. Microsoft did not share any information regarding the presence of a secondary cheaper console as per GameSpot. However, the name of the console does indicate that the company may launch a second one as part of the “Series”.

Talking about performance, Microsoft claims that Xbox Series X will be the “most powerful”, and “fastest” console. It is likely that the company is taking on Sony PlayStation 5 to generate hype. Digging into the numbers, Xbox Series X will feature 12 teraflops GPU compute performance. In contrast, the Xbox One X comes with 6 teraflops GPU compute performance. The upcoming console also packs four times the processing power when compared to the current One X.

It will also feature Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) along with Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). These new technologies will make Xbox Series X “the most responsive console ever”. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer confirmed that the company has designed the new console for the cloud.

  Published Date: January 14, 2020 4:49 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 14, 2020 5:03 PM IST

