comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Players are finding new ways to make Gibraltar of Apex Legends useful
News

Players are finding new ways to make Gibraltar of Apex Legends useful

Gaming

Gibraltar is being used to make some really innovative plays on Apex Legends.

  • Published: April 11, 2019 2:05 PM IST
Apex Legends Gibralter

The newest battle royale game on the blocks is Apex Legends, and it has quite a few different characters that players can choose from when playing a match. Among those characters is Gibraltar, who is a large character that is just tanky and comes with a shield and his ultimate is an AOE bombardment. But gamers are an inventive bunch of people, and they have now found ways to make even Gibraltar interesting, despite him being a very situational character.

Players have now used the meta to transform Gibraltar into a platform for throwable items. After a recent update, players found that Gibraltar’s blocking shield can be used as a sticky platform for throwable items that include Caustic’s gas canisters and Octane’s jump pads. And since Caustic’s Gas Canisters are stackable up to six, it makes for a very weird looking addition to Gibraltar when done properly. This is done by Gibraltar keeping this shield up by continuously aiming and the others using this time to stick the canisters to his, he looks like he is holding a stackable pencil only these are poisonous gas cans.

Fortnite update 8.30 goes live with Reboot Vans, Buccaneer's Bounty Event and Fly Explosives LTM

Also Read

Fortnite update 8.30 goes live with Reboot Vans, Buccaneer's Bounty Event and Fly Explosives LTM

This has been named the ‘Gib-Caustic Joust’ and the developers don’t seem to mind this neat trick. “Behold, our latest innovation in live service balancing buffs for Gibraltar and Caustic! Seriously though, it’s pretty incredible the stuff you folks come up with. This is hilarious and very creative,” wrote Apex community manager Jay Frechette on Reddit.

But players went even further and another player named Dommels made a clip where Pathfinder grapples on to the end of this long series of canisters while Gibraltar keeps revolving, resulting in the ‘longest-grapple yet’. But the most fun yet, is when Octane uses Gibraltar’s shield as a platform to stick his jump pad too. This creates some sort of shield that makes Gibraltar keep jumping around.

  • Published Date: April 11, 2019 2:05 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Players are finding new ways to make Gibraltar of Apex Legends useful
Gaming
Players are finding new ways to make Gibraltar of Apex Legends useful
OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online

News

OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online

Hike introduces new stickers ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019

News

Hike introduces new stickers ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019

WhatsApp on iPad sreenshots leaked

News

WhatsApp on iPad sreenshots leaked

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed

News

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online

Hike introduces new stickers ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019

WhatsApp on iPad sreenshots leaked

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Players are finding new ways to make Gibraltar of Apex Legends useful

Gaming

Players are finding new ways to make Gibraltar of Apex Legends useful
Apex Legends to soon start penalizing players for leaving matches early

Gaming

Apex Legends to soon start penalizing players for leaving matches early
Fortnite is copying one of the best features of Apex Legends

Gaming

Fortnite is copying one of the best features of Apex Legends
Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it

Gaming

Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it
Apex Legends new weapon made by Wonyeon Defense may have been leaked by the devs themselves

Gaming

Apex Legends new weapon made by Wonyeon Defense may have been leaked by the devs themselves

हिंदी समाचार

Nubia भारत में अगले महीने Red Magic 3 स्मार्टफोन, Alpha Smartwatch और नूबिया Pods को करेगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: वोटर्स को पोलिंग बूथ तक पहुंचाएगा Snapchat, जोड़े कई नए फीचर्स

Lok Sabha election 2019: वोट देने से पहले स्मार्टफोन ऐप पर ऐसे चेक करें वोटर लिस्ट में अपना नाम

डाउनलोड करें Amazon ऐप और जीतें Oneplus 6T स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Quiz 11 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर अमेजन यूजर्स फ्री में जीतें 25 हजार वाले Blaupunkt party speakers

News

OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online
News
OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online
Hike introduces new stickers ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019

News

Hike introduces new stickers ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019
WhatsApp on iPad sreenshots leaked

News

WhatsApp on iPad sreenshots leaked
Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed

News

Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha Smartwatch, Nubia Pods India launch confirmed
Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

News

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019