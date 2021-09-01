PlayerUnknown Productions splits from Krafton; will be spearheaded by Brendan Greene

PlayerUnknown Productions has split from Krafton Inc and will set up a base in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The standalone studio will be led by Brendan Greene, while Krafton will still hold a minority stake in the new venture. Also Read - PUBG: New State pre-registration live, how to pre-register on Android, iOS, get permanent skin

The new independent development studio will be led by Brendan Greene, creator of the popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game. PlayerUnknown Productions will explore the systems needed to enable massive scale within open-world games. The studio has not announced the exact details of the products they will be working on. However, we expect the studio to develop new battle royale genre games. Also Read - PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India to stop for Facebook users: Here's why

“I’m so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and KRAFTON for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years,” said Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene in a statement. “Today, I’m excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I’ve envisaged for years. Again, I’m thankful for everyone at KRAFTON for supporting my plans, and I’ll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date,” he added. Also Read - Krafton bans 1,95,423 Battlegrounds Mobile India players between Aug 20-26

To recall, Brendan Greene back in 2019 moved away from the active development of PUBG. He moved on to the ‘Special Projects’ division, which was supposed to explore the possibilities of “interaction and connection within the game space.”

Separately, Krafton recently renamed the game to PUBG: Battlegrounds, which could have been because of Greene’s departure, as he was the original PlayerUnknown. To take a look at Greene’s history, he made a battle royale mode for Arma 2, followed by developing an official H1Z1 battle royale mode as a consultant, and then finally releasing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.