PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds update 7.3 introduces C4

Besides this C4, PUBG devs are also introducing new vehicle damage mechanics.

  Published: June 11, 2020 3:53 PM IST
PUBG Update 7.3

There’s a new PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds update coming to the game. And this new update will brings a new throwable called the C4. We had expected the Sticky Bomb which was introduced with the Karakin map to be the C4. But apparently the devs of the game have other plans. Besides this C4, the devs are also introducing new vehicle damage mechanics. There are some new skins and cosmetic items being added to the game as well. Also Read - PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

PUBG update 7.3: Details

Explosion Mechanic Changes

Vehicles no longer explode instantly upon reaching 0 HP. Instead, engines are now disabled and set on fire, causing the vehicle to explode after 5 seconds. Exploding vehicles now receive both linear and angular velocity, instead of only linear (vehicle movement after exploding should look a bit less static now). Additionally, vehicles will no longer receive increased collision damage when they’re rolled over. Most vehicles now have multiple damage zones which apply different damage multipliers. Also Read - PUBG update 7.2 now live on Test Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

New Throwable: C4

C4 is an interesting and powerful new tool that gives players new ways to strategically flush out timid opponents. With a massive 25 meter effective radius and damage that can penetrate cover, players will be wanting to run away when they hear this beeping brick of boom. It has a pretty short range, but can be used to cut off enemy entry into a building or new zone, or as mentioned above can force enemies out of their safe positions. Also Read - PUBG update 7.1 with reworked Vikendi goes live on Test Server

Parachute Follow Feature

This feature was temporarily removed after its addition in Update 6.2 due to some technical issues. During the pre-match countdown, follow UI will be shown at the bottom left of the screen. Open the map to select a teammate to follow.

Besides this there is the addition of a new Esports Tab and the train system on Vikendi has been updated. All the patch notes can be found here.

Story Timeline

