News

PlayStation 5 faceplates could launch soon in India

Gaming

Sony may bring PlayStation 5 faceplates to India. The faceplates could be available in multiple color variants.

PlayStation 5 faceplates

Sony’s PlayStation 5 faced quite a few availability issues ever since its release. Now, however, the console goes on sale almost every month in India. Amidst the stable PS5 sales, Sony appears to have decided to bring the PS5’s faceplates to the Indian market, as revealed by a tipster. But don’t expect readily available stocks, as similar to the console, the faceplates will come in limited stocks in India. Also Read - Sony announces INZONE brand for gaming hardware including peripherals

A reliable PlayStation 5 tipster has revealed that Sony has imported a few quantities of PlayStation 5 faceplates in India. Also Read - Sony PS5 India restock: PlayStation5, PlayStation5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12 PM today

A faceplate is basically the outer shell of the PS5 console that comes in different colors. The PlayStation 5 comes in only the White color variant in India, but with a faceplate, you can change your PS5’s color. These faceplates are available in Black, Pink, Purple, Blue, and Cosmic Red colors.

If what the tipster reveals is to be believed, you could soon be able to change your PS5’s color. The faceplate’s minimum price is tipped to be Rs. 3,999.

Sony is yet to confirm the availability of the faceplates, but we can expect that to happen soon. If an educated guess is to be made, we expect the faceplates to be available at the next PlayStation 5 restock.

If you are excited about the faceplates and want to buy one for your PS5, you may want to be prepped up as the stocks are said to be limited.

PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest console that offers 8K gaming at up to 120fps. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has Tempest 3D Audio.

In case you are curious about its specs, the console comes powered by the AMD Zen 2 octa-core processor and has a 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU. It has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of SSD storage. The Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs. 49,990 for the disk version and Rs. 39,990 for the digital version.

  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 7:26 PM IST

