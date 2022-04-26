comscore PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week
PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week: Here are the details

Variable refresh rate support for PlayStation 5 will be rolled out through a software update, which will be available globally this week.

Variable refresh rate support for PlayStation 5 will be rolled out through a software update, which will be available globally this week. (Image: BGR India)

Sony has announced that it is bringing variable refresh rate (VRR) to the PlayStation 5 console. Once you’ve received the update, VRR will automatically be enabled for supported games if your PS5 console is connected to an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or PC monitor. You can also turn it off under “Screen and Video” in system settings. Also Read - Sony PS5 restock: PlayStation5, PlayStation5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

“On HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output. This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render seamlessly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Sony PS5 restock date announced with new special offer: Check details

In the coming weeks, the PS5 versions of these titles will receive game patches enabling VRR support: Also Read - Sony’s PlayStation VR2 delayed until 2023

Astro’s Playroom
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Deathloop
Destiny 2
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
DIRT 5
Godfall
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Tribes of Midgard

“These are just a few of the PS5 titles receiving VRR support and we’d like to thank their talented development teams. Please stay tuned to their channels for updates as you’ll have the best experience with VRR once their game patches are live,” the company noted.

PlayStation 5 Price

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Standard Edition of the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console will be available at a price of Rs 49,990, while the Digital Edition of the PS5 console will be available for Rs 39,990.

The company recently said it shipped just 3.9 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the festive quarter of 2021. 17.3 million units in total have been shipped as of December 31, nearly three million fewer than the PlayStation 4 had managed at the equivalence point after its release.

The gaming division’s revenue was down 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 813.3 billion yen ($7.09 billion), but operating profit rose 12.1 percent to 92.9 billion yen ($810 million).

Published Date: April 26, 2022 4:29 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 26, 2022 4:29 PM IST

