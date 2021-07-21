comscore PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works
News

PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works

Gaming

A recent leak suggests that Sony is working on a lightweight version of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console. Here’s all we know.

PlayStation 5

Representational Image: Sony PS5

The PlayStation 5 is a big update for console players from the Sony universe. Yes, it is literally big, and heavy! Sony may still want its PlayStation 5 to have a towering presence in your household but it wants to trim some of that 3.9Kg weight from the Digital Edition. And it seems the company is already at it as you read. A Japanese retailer has shared information regarding this lighter PS5 on Twitter, sharing the new dimensions. Also Read - Xbox Series X/S could get PlayStation 5 inspired controller upgrade in future

Based on the tweet, the PlayStation 5 Digital console is losing almost 300 grams from its original weight. The weight reduction brings down the figures from 3.9 Kg to 3.6 Kg, which may seem insignificant at first. However, for those who have to stow their consoles when they are away from their TVs, the lighter weight could surely bless the hands. Also Read - PS5 pre-order 12 PM: How to pre-book Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and more

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition going light!

The tip comes from a Japanese retailer listing some of the dimensional details of this mysterious lightweight PS5. There’s no detailing of the stuff that Sony has worked on to bring down the weight, except for the stand screws. Instead of the standard screws, this lightweight model will have thumb screws to fix the base plate when kept vertically. Easier to get going now with your new PS5, eh? Also Read - PS5 restock July 12, 2021: Price, sale details, how to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition

PS5 Controller

The illustration shows no change in the design, thereby suggesting that all changes have been made inside. Sony is yet to talk about this officially and hence, you will have to wait for a formal announcement from the company. Maybe Sony is waiting to release this is a first-year upgrade for the PS5 later this year?

Currently, Sony has started hosting frequent sales for the PlayStation 5 standard and Digital versions in India. The Digital version costs Rs 39,990 in India whereas the standard version will set you back by Rs 49,990. Unlike the Xbox Series X/S consoles, both the PS5 consoles offer similar levels of performance. The standard version only benefits from the disc drive.

On the other hand, Microsoft is still struggling with the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles restock in India. In fact, the company hasn’t held a sale of these new consoles since May. The Series S has been seldom available in short supply in India and at a price of Rs 32,990, it is the cheapest next-gen console you can buy in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2021 1:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix is serious about gaming after all, expected to focus on mobile users first

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: New cars, LS Car Meet and more

OnePlus Nord 2 gets upgraded battery, faster charging over original Nord

AirPods 3 mass production might begin next month, a fall launch expected

PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works

iPhone SE 3 launch soon: Release date, design, specs, price, and more details

Xbox Game Pass: List of games coming to consoles in July, upcoming games to look forward to next month

Apple releases iOS 14.7: New features, bug fixes, how to download, list of supported iPhones

Pegasus spyware: Can it affect your mobile phone, should you be worried?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a criminally underrated flagship killer

Related Topics

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works

Gaming

PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works
Xbox Series X/S could get PlayStation 5 inspired controller upgrade

Gaming

Xbox Series X/S could get PlayStation 5 inspired controller upgrade
PS5 pre-order 12 PM: How to pre-book Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and more

News

PS5 pre-order 12 PM: How to pre-book Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and more
PS5 restock July 12, 2021: Price, sale details, how to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition

Gaming

PS5 restock July 12, 2021: Price, sale details, how to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition
PS5 restock June 2021: Sony PlayStation 5 goes out of stock within minutes of going live

Gaming

PS5 restock June 2021: Sony PlayStation 5 goes out of stock within minutes of going live

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Persia Top Up Event: इस तरह फ्री में मिलेगा Wooden Horse Loot Box और G18 गन स्कीन

Realme GT Master सीरीज हुई लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेंगे कई दमदार फीचर

Google Chrome के लिए रोल आउट हुए दो नए फीचर, जानें कैसे करेंगे काम

Free Fire Redeem Codes of 21st July: आज के रिडीम कोड में मिलेगा 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates

BGMI iOS के लिए करना होगा इंतजार, लॉन्चिंग में लग सकता है और वक्त

Latest Videos

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know

Features

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know
Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more

Features

Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more
Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

Reviews

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

News

Netflix is serious about gaming after all, expected to focus on mobile users first
News
Netflix is serious about gaming after all, expected to focus on mobile users first
GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: New cars, LS Car Meet and more

Gaming

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: New cars, LS Car Meet and more
OnePlus Nord 2 gets upgraded battery, faster charging over original Nord

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 gets upgraded battery, faster charging over original Nord
AirPods 3 mass production might begin next month, a fall launch expected

News

AirPods 3 mass production might begin next month, a fall launch expected
PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works

Gaming

PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers