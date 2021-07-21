The PlayStation 5 is a big update for console players from the Sony universe. Yes, it is literally big, and heavy! Sony may still want its PlayStation 5 to have a towering presence in your household but it wants to trim some of that 3.9Kg weight from the Digital Edition. And it seems the company is already at it as you read. A Japanese retailer has shared information regarding this lighter PS5 on Twitter, sharing the new dimensions. Also Read - Xbox Series X/S could get PlayStation 5 inspired controller upgrade in future

Based on the tweet, the PlayStation 5 Digital console is losing almost 300 grams from its original weight. The weight reduction brings down the figures from 3.9 Kg to 3.6 Kg, which may seem insignificant at first. However, for those who have to stow their consoles when they are away from their TVs, the lighter weight could surely bless the hands.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition going light!

The tip comes from a Japanese retailer listing some of the dimensional details of this mysterious lightweight PS5. There's no detailing of the stuff that Sony has worked on to bring down the weight, except for the stand screws. Instead of the standard screws, this lightweight model will have thumb screws to fix the base plate when kept vertically. Easier to get going now with your new PS5, eh?

The illustration shows no change in the design, thereby suggesting that all changes have been made inside. Sony is yet to talk about this officially and hence, you will have to wait for a formal announcement from the company. Maybe Sony is waiting to release this is a first-year upgrade for the PS5 later this year?

Currently, Sony has started hosting frequent sales for the PlayStation 5 standard and Digital versions in India. The Digital version costs Rs 39,990 in India whereas the standard version will set you back by Rs 49,990. Unlike the Xbox Series X/S consoles, both the PS5 consoles offer similar levels of performance. The standard version only benefits from the disc drive.

On the other hand, Microsoft is still struggling with the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles restock in India. In fact, the company hasn’t held a sale of these new consoles since May. The Series S has been seldom available in short supply in India and at a price of Rs 32,990, it is the cheapest next-gen console you can buy in India.