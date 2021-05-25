PlayStation 5 India pre-orders to go live on May 27 again at Sony Center

If you have been waiting patiently to get a Sony PS5, you are in for a treat. Sony is putting up the PlayStation 5 up for pre-orders on May 27 again via its Sony Center website. Similar to the previous sales, the PlayStation 5 is only available in the standard disc version that costs Rs 49,990 in India. Along with the console, Sony is also selling several PS5 accessories as well as exclusive launch titles at the store. Also Read - Epic Games vs Apple: Epic could pull a surprising victory after Tim Cook's testimony

The pre-order session will go live on May 27 at the Sony Center webpage at 12 pm, suggests the ad banners on the page. Sony is likely to restrict the sales to the expensive disc version only that costs Rs 49,990. The All Digital version is yet to go on sale in India. We checked and also found GamesTheShop hosting a pre-order session for the PS5 console on the same day. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next pre-order sale could happen in June

PlayStation 5 India pre-orders happening again

Do note that Sony is limiting orders of the PlayStation 5 to only one unit per customer. However, customers can order as many PS5 accessories as they want, including the DualSense wireless controller and exclusive titles like Spiderman: Miles Morale and Demon’s Souls. Those who have already pre-ordered the PS5 at the previous sale won’t be able to place another one. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 second pre-orders goes out of stock minutes after online

Sony is yet to announce by when can customers expect to receive the orders. There’s also no clarity on when the PlayStation 5 Digital edition will go on sale in India, which retails at a price of Rs 39,990. Additionally, the recently announced coloured variants of the DualSense 4 controllers are yet to arrive in India.

On the other hand, Microsoft has put up the Xbox Series S console for sale on Flipkart and Amazon as your read. However, details on the availability of the flagship Xbox Series X are yet to be known. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 compete with each other in terms of performance, gaming experience, and most importantly, pricing.

BGR India reviewed both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and found both of them to be extremely capable. However, it is the Xbox Series X that edges out slightly with features like Quick Resume, Storage Expansion slot, and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription services.