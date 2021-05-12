PlayStation 5 pre-orders in India to begin on May 17: How and where to pre-book PS5

PlayStation 5 pre-bookings are set to begin again in India as early as next week. Sony-authorised dealer Sony Center has listed PS5 consoles for pre-booking starting May 17. Since the official launch in February 2021, the next-generation console has been in short supply worldwide. Also Read - Sony expects PlayStation 5 shortages could continue till 2022

Soon after the official launch the first batch of consoles sold out in just a few minutes. The first pre-orders for PS5 kicked off back in January, few weeks ahead of the official release of the gaming console.

PS5 pre-booking details

The Sony Center website is showing an official banner that reveals pre-order details for the PS5. The banner shows that interested customers will be able to pre-book the console starting May 17 at 12 noon. All you need to do is head to the official website and add the required details and make the payment.

Globally, the PS5 comes in two models including standard edition and Digital Edition. In India, however, only the Standard edition is available with no word on the latter’s availability.

On May 17 as well, only the standard edition will be up for pre-booking at the set price of Rs 49,990. The official website doesn’t reveal any details related to the shipping, which means, even if you pre-book, there are no words on when you will receive the console delivered at home. Delay in shipping is expected especially at the time of COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that Sony Center is a third-party retail partner of Sony. Hence, the pre-order availability of the PS5 should not be considered as an official restock update from the manufacturer. Sony hasn’t officially revealed any specific details of the PS5 restock.

Reportedly, earlier in May, Reliance Digital listed the PS5 to be in stock and accepted orders. However, later consumers started complaining that their orders were cancelled and full refund was issued by the retailer.

When the PS5 went up for pre-orders for the first time in India back in January, the console was sold out within minutes. Since then there has been an acute shortage of PS5 stocks in India and several other countries around the world.

Earlier this week, Sony warned a group of analysts that the PS5 will remain in short supply till next year. At the time of announcing the financial results, Sony said that it sold 7.8 million units of the PS5 through March 31.