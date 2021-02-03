comscore Sony PlayStation 5 out of stock in India: Re-stock details, pricing and more
PS 5 goes out of stock in India minutes after sale opens, here are more details

The Sony PlayStation 5 has gone out of stock just minutes after its sale opened in the Indian market. The console is available both online and offline.

(Image: Sony)

Sony PlayStation 5 has been officially launched in the Indian market and the flagship gaming console has gone out of stock minutes after the sale opened in India. Also Read - Nioh 2 game update brings cross-save management for PS4, PS5

The gaming console went on sale via offline retail outlets across the country as well as online retail shops like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center and Vijay Sales. Most of the online partners notified the PS5 as “out of stock” a few minutes after the sale opened while many customers flocked physical stores to get their hands on the new Sony Playstation 5. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5: No round 2 for pre-orders in India

Sony PlayStation 5 re-stock?

At the moment, there is no confirmation on when the re-stocking of the consoles will happen. Considering that the demand for the PlayStation 5 is still on a high, both online and offline channels are rushing to re-stock as soon as possible. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

What about pre-bookings?

People who had pre-booked the PlayStation 5 will start receiving their consoles soon. The pre-booking for the PS5 started 12 January 2021. Though Sony has not confirmed that the gaming console will be available at physical retail stores, a lot of people have posted pictures of them buying PS5 consoles from offline channels.

PlayStation 5 price in India

The Sony PlayStation 5 retails at Rs 49,990 for the blu-ray version while the digital version of the console has been priced at Rs 39,990.

Sony has also announced the pricing for the new console accessories and peripherals. The Bluetooth-enabled DualSense Wireless Controllers by Sony retails at Rs 5,990 while the Pulse 3D headset comes in at Rs 8,590. The HD camera has been priced at Rs 5,190.

Both the DualSense Charging Station and the Media remote have been priced at Rs 2,590 respectively.

Sony PS5 exclusive games pricing

Sony has also announced the pricing for its PlayStation 5 exclusive game title. Here there are:

– Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition: Rs 4,999
– Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales: Rs 3,999
– Demon’s Souls: Rs 4,999
– Destruction Allstars: Rs 4,999
– Sackboy A Big Adventure: Rs 3,999

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 3, 2021 2:13 PM IST

