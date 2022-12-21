comscore Sony might update the PS5 next year, afterall or maybe
Playstation 5 Pro in 2023? Sony confirms next year will be essential for PS5

Sony confirmed in an interview in Japan that 2023 will be a vital year for the PS5 as its sales are expected to exceed 37 million units.

  • Sony has confirmed that 2023 will be an important year for the PlayStation 5.
  • The PS5 sales are expected to exceed 37 million units.
  • Sony is also expected to update the PS5 console, probably with a new Pro model.
Sony PlayStation 4 received an update in the form of PlayStation 4 Pro within just three years of its release. The PlayStation 5 was released back in 2020 and it is about to complete three years in 2023. As the console moves to its third year of existence, fans are expecting PlayStation 5 Pro. Also Read - PlayStation VR2 pre-orders now available without invite

A few reports as well suggested the release of PS5 Pro to be sooner. Now, Sony in an interview in Japan has confirmed that 2023 will be a vital year for the PS5. Also Read - PlayStation Plus games for December 2022 announced: Check list here

2023 will be important for the PS5 platform

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s (SIE) Platform Experience SVP, Hideaki Nishino revealed a few details about the 2023 plans in an interview with Famitsu in Japan. Also Read - Sony, Honda may set PlayStation 5 in their upcoming autonomous electric car

Nishino stated, “By the end of fiscal 2022, cumulative sales will exceed 37 million units, and we believe that it will be very important for the platform as well. I hope you will look forward to next year.”

Although he didn’t explicitly reveal anything about the PS5, he confirmed that 2023 will be an important year for the platform (PS5).

This hints that something big might happen in 2023 for the platform since the sales of PS5 will exceed 37 million units.

Previous reports have revealed that PlayStation 5 Pro could launch soon. Insider Gaming reported that Sony may be planning to launch a new PS5 as early as 2023.

If the report and the vague response are to be believed, a new PS5 model could launch next year.

New PS5 may have a detachable disc drive

Earlier, the new PS5 or PS5 Pro was reported to come with a detachable disc drive. This was said to reduce the shipping and manufacturing costs of the company. Also, it will allow users to decide whether they want a disc drive or not.

Sony PS5 currently has two versions — Digital and Disc. The rumored PS5 will likely have a USB Type-C port to connect the detachable disc.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 12:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 21, 2022 12:32 PM IST
