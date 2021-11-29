comscore PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?
News

PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?

Gaming

The chip shortage has been a big hurdle for Sony and it continues to dampen the supply

PlayStation-5-Restock

Since its launch in India this year, Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have been in short supply. The initial delay in launching the gaming consoles in India also didn’t sit well with many potential buyers. However, with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in the US, should Indian buyers also look for a ray of hope in the form of a new console? Also Read - Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021: Halo Infinite, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, more

The report so far has not been very promising. The chip shortage has been a big hurdle for Sony and it continues to dampen the supply. The short supply has only aggravated the spike in demand for the PlayStation 5. According to a report by Bloomberg, the demand is also forcing buyers to local physical outlets of the authorized retailers. Retailers are also using the PlayStation 5 frenzy to bring in more people to their stores. Also Read - Battlefield 2042 is now one of the worst-rated games on Steam


To vote for other categories, click here Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car

Walmart, a popular retailer, is also boosting its paid membership program called Walmart+ on the back of PS5 demand. Walmart+ subscribers were eligible to book a few units of PS5s
and Best Buy provided a similar benefit to Totaltech members.

In India, the situation has been even worse. The Black Friday sale witnessed heavy demand with some buyers even heading to retail outlets to book their consoles. However, the stocks were limited and ran out quickly.

The gaming console is still a hit on pre-owned websites with some sellers marking the price up to twice. Most sellers, in order to bypass the platforms’ regulations and to avoid been red-flagged as scalpers, are quoting a much lower price. However, when approached, these sellers tend to demand a much higher price.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 29, 2021 3:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 29, 2021 4:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?
Gaming
PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?
Realme 9 series launch delayed to 2022 first half reportedly due to global chip shortage

Mobiles

Realme 9 series launch delayed to 2022 first half reportedly due to global chip shortage

Moto G31 launched in India, to compete against Realme 8i, Redmi Note 10

Mobiles

Moto G31 launched in India, to compete against Realme 8i, Redmi Note 10

Smartphones expected to launch by this year end

Photo Gallery

Smartphones expected to launch by this year end

Smartphones expected to launch by December 2021: From Xiaomi, OnePlus to Redmi phones

Photo Gallery

Smartphones expected to launch by December 2021: From Xiaomi, OnePlus to Redmi phones

Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?

Realme 9 series launch delayed to 2022 first half reportedly due to global chip shortage

Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day

Nissan to invest $18 billion in EVs over next 5 years

Xiaomi plans to produce lakhs of electric cars every year

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?

Gaming

PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?
Krafton partners with Badshah and Raftaar for PUBG New State official anthems

Gaming

Krafton partners with Badshah and Raftaar for PUBG New State official anthems
Battlefield 2042 is now one of the worst-rated games on Steam

Gaming

Battlefield 2042 is now one of the worst-rated games on Steam
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car
Good news for PS owners as Spider-Man comes to Marvel s Avengers on November 30

Gaming

Good news for PS owners as Spider-Man comes to Marvel s Avengers on November 30

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में आसानी से जीतनी है क्लोज-रेंज फाइट? इन 5 धांसू गन का करें यूज, रश गेमप्ले के लिए भी हैं जबरदस्त

फ्री फायर में आने वाला है Lone Wolf मोड, संभलकर चुनना होगा हथियार

Moto Tab G70 हो सकता है लिनोवो टैबलेट का री-ब्रांडेड वर्जन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

AK-47 गन बनाने वाली कंपनी उतार रही है इलेक्ट्रिक कार, डिजाइन में झलक रही मजबूती

Vivo के टैबलेट में मिलेगा Snapdragon 870 प्रोसेसर और 8040mAh बैटरी, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface
Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

News

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece
How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices

News

How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices
WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

News

PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?
Gaming
PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?
Realme 9 series launch delayed to 2022 first half reportedly due to global chip shortage

Mobiles

Realme 9 series launch delayed to 2022 first half reportedly due to global chip shortage
Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day
Nissan to invest $18 billion in EVs over next 5 years

Electric Vehicle

Nissan to invest $18 billion in EVs over next 5 years
Xiaomi plans to produce lakhs of electric cars every year

Electric Vehicle

Xiaomi plans to produce lakhs of electric cars every year

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers