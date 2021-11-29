PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?

Since its launch in India this year, Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have been in short supply. The initial delay in launching the gaming consoles in India also didn’t sit well with many potential buyers. However, with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in the US, should Indian buyers also look for a ray of hope in the form of a new console? Also Read - Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021: Halo Infinite, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, more

The report so far has not been very promising. The chip shortage has been a big hurdle for Sony and it continues to dampen the supply. The short supply has only aggravated the spike in demand for the PlayStation 5. According to a report by Bloomberg, the demand is also forcing buyers to local physical outlets of the authorized retailers. Retailers are also using the PlayStation 5 frenzy to bring in more people to their stores.



Walmart, a popular retailer, is also boosting its paid membership program called Walmart+ on the back of PS5 demand. Walmart+ subscribers were eligible to book a few units of PS5s

and Best Buy provided a similar benefit to Totaltech members.

In India, the situation has been even worse. The Black Friday sale witnessed heavy demand with some buyers even heading to retail outlets to book their consoles. However, the stocks were limited and ran out quickly.

The gaming console is still a hit on pre-owned websites with some sellers marking the price up to twice. Most sellers, in order to bypass the platforms’ regulations and to avoid been red-flagged as scalpers, are quoting a much lower price. However, when approached, these sellers tend to demand a much higher price.