PlayStation 5 India restock date: Sony takes PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders

If you have been longing to get the PlayStation 5, now might be the right time to keep your cash ready. Sony India is hosting another PS5 pre-order day on June 23 via its Sony Center portal but there’s more good news this time. Along with the PS5 Standard Edition, Sony is also taking pre-orders for the PS5 Digital Edition; the latter being the first for Indian fans. Also Read - Vivo Y12A powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC launched: Price, specifications

The Sony Center portal has floated up the banner for both versions of the PlayStation 5 console along with the controllers as well as the exclusive titles. The PS5 Digital Edition misses out on the disc drive and costs Rs 10,000 lesser as a result. Hence, if you buy your game mostly from online stores, the PS5 Digital Edition makes more sense at Rs 39,990. Also Read - 5 best Yoga apps for iOS in 2021: Use these apps and start your journey to fitness

PlayStation 5 goes up for pre-orders again

Sony is also bringing the PS5 Standard Edition that gets the disc drive. This one will set you back by Rs 49,990, which is on par with the Microsoft Xbox Series X. Both versions of the PlayStation 5 compete with the Xbox Series X in terms of gaming power as well as capabilities. Both consoles can do up to 8K gaming and up to 120 fps. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M31: Which one should you buy?

The PlayStation 5 appeals with its exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morale, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more. Additionally, the Dual Sense controller is known to offer the best haptic feedback of any console controller in the industry yet.

To add to Sony’s case, the base PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs Rs 5,000 more than the Xbox Series S, the latter being Microsoft’s watered-down version of the Series X to sell at a lower price. However, the PS5 Digital Edition makes no compromise in terms of gaming power and offers the same kind of performance as the top-end PS5 model.

However, the Xbox Series S has its own set of benefits. Despite having a lower storage capacity and reduced firepower, the Series S benefits from the Game Pass subscription that tips the scales in its favour. You also get faster loading times and Quick Resume, which prevents the need to save gameplay.